The Mosaic and Huddle Collaborate to Power-up the Startup Ecosystem

The Mosaic, India’s first premium experiential coworking space offering wellness, and Huddle, a sector agnostic incubator, have entered into a strategic partnership to foster startups in their ecosystem.

Under this partnership, Huddle and The Mosaic will collaborate to extend their services to their member startups. While, The Mosaic will work as an innovation lab, Huddle will extend its active incubation support, with a core focus on dedicated mentorship through their panel, which comprises of senior leaders namely, Gautham Mukkavilli, Former India Beverages CEO, PEPSICO; Bhaskar Pramanik, Former Chairman, Microsoft India; Indrajit Banerjee, Former President & CFO, Ranbaxy Laboratories; Ravindra Pisharody, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd.; Rajeev Kakar, MD & CEO, Dunia Finance to name a few.

Mr. Gokul Das, MD & Co-founder, The Mosaic, said, “The Mosaic was founded with the conviction of providing more than just a workspace. It has been designed to nurture the body, mind and soul to bring out the best version of you while at work.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Das further added, “This collaboration with Huddle will be beneficial in many ways. Foremost being the incubation support offered by Huddle, which will be extended to all startups at The Mosaic. Besides this, startups at both the ends will enjoy mobility between the Huddle and The Mosaic centres across cities and benefit from the networking opportunities with early stage funds, venture capitalist, besides business support from both partners.”

Mr. Sanil Sachar, Partner at Huddle, said, “Huddle is a collaborative effort to strengthen the startup ecosystem with the combined efforts of all relevant stakeholders coming together. The idea is to align mentors to suit specific needs of the startup and focus on supporting them through the vast network that Huddle cumulatively extends. Through this collaboration, we can jointly extend our reach across cities with The Mosaic coworking centre serving as an innovation lab to our startups.”

The Mosaic is India’s first premium experiential coworking space that is designed from a holistic perspective to provide a Zen-like environment encouraging wellness at workplace. The Mosaic boasts of a 1,000 sq.ft. fitness studio offering a variety of wellness classes like the Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga and meditation classes (Isha Foundation), Grandmaster Carlton Hill’s Tai Chi, Zumba and in-house professional masseuse for a de-stressing massage. The Mosaic also offers knowledge sessions on topics such as bitcoins and crypto-currency, mind-mapping, entrepreneurship, best practices in branding for SME/ MSME/ start ups, guidance for women entrepreneurs and many more.

Huddle, a sector agnostic incubator committed to strengthen the start-up ecosystem by bringing together a network of entrepreneurs and industry leaders to provide intellectual, social and financial capital for each of their startups. Huddle aims to take each start-up to the next level through strategic opportunities including Open Innovation and providing industry-specific guidance, through one-on-one mentorship fueling growth and expansion.

