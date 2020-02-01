The Next Digital Leap – 14th India Digital Summit

by businesswireindia.com

year, is the perfect platform to discuss topics that include – Policies, Advertising, Digital Commerce, Start-up Ecosystem, Emerging Tech, and other Digital trends. India which is on the verge of taking the next digital leap with over 451 million monthly active internet users is now second only to China in terms of internet users.

With an eye to empowering the nation’s growing digital economy and bolstering Government of India’s commitment to transform a connected nation by creating a new digital ecosystem, the India Digital Summit will be the platform for thought leaders to pursue the goal. Industry leaders like Amit Agarwal of Amazon; Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM; Sanjeev Bikhchandani of Info Edge will be sharing their views while pioneering startup leaders like Farid Ahsan of Sharechat; Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO IndiaMART; Swati Bhargava of Cashkaro; Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8; Sai Srinivas of MPL will share their insights.

The India Digital Summit, the flagship event of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is one of the biggest conferences for the digital industry. The digital world associates this summit with being one of the largest annual gatherings for business leaders, industry veterans & marketers. This year, the summit is expecting a footfall of more than 1800 delegates from Senior and Mid-level management. The delegates are from diversified industry backgrounds such as Cloud, E-commerce, Travel, Automobile, as well as Technology. The executives of leading agencies and digital experts from FMCG and BFSI brands, as well as Payment Regulators will all be participating at the summit.