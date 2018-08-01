The Prestige Group Along With MRG Group Inaugurates Phase 1 of Disney-Themed Prestige Lakeside Habitat

by businesswireindia.com

Moreover, this property is even more special as with the inauguration of Prestige Lakeside Habitat, the Prestige Group has officially completed 100mn sft of development which is a very significant milestone for the group

Moreover, this property is even more special as with the inauguration of Prestige Lakeside Habitat, the Prestige Group has officially completed 100mn sft of development which is a very significant milestone for the group

The Prestige Group in association with the MRG Group inaugurated Phase 1 of Prestige Lakeside Habitat – Bengaluru's first and only Disney themed premiere residential township development, overlooking the scenic Varthur Lake on Whitefield- Sarjapur road. The event was a fairy-tale experience, quite literally, given the unique theme of the property. It included an experiential walkthrough and was a memorable day especially for children with several fun activities lined up for them, apart from fairies and Disney characters roaming around the property entertaining them.Speaking on this momentous occasion,, "At Prestige, we have always strived to raise the bar with every new project we create, to ensure that we offer something unique to our homebuyers. We understand that buying a home is as much about aspirations, as it is about affordability, amenities and accessibility. Today, with increasing global exposure and incomes, homebuyers are keen to invest in bespoke and one of its kind homes. The Bengaluru real estate market is one of the fastest growing in terms of the number of apartments available for sale in the country. Prestige Lakeside Habitat is a result of our team's creativity-centric vision. As we welcome our homeowners today, we hope that they enjoy living on this beautiful property."," he added."In my 25-year long career in the Hospitality and Real Estate Industry, I have witnessed many interesting and unique ventures being planned for the discerning consumers. Through my career, I have partnered with a few developers, but I can confidently say that my association with the Prestige Group for this particular property has been one of the best. Mr. Irfan Razack's vision is to provide the best possible lifestyle to his clients. As the owner of the MRG Group and partner on this land, I had planned the available FSI at 3 but he convinced me otherwise and concluded the project at 1.5 FSI, which is only 20% ground coverage, thus ensuring that the residents have picturesque views and open green spaces to enjoy within the property. I have had the opportunity to be a part of this project from its inception and in my experience, this is one of the best projects that I have ever seen."