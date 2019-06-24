‘The Red Pen’ Expands Operations to East Africa

by businesswireindia.com

an independent, niche education consulting company, has announced its expansion plan to provide university counselling services in Nairobi, East Africa.In Nairobi, The Red Pen will help college-bound students identify their individuality and stand out in the competitive admissions process. Services will include end-to-end guidance throughout the admissions process, from identifying colleges and majors to assistance with applications and interview preparation. Standalone guidance will also be offered for students who require assistance with only specific aspects of their applications. The Red Pen will also offer comprehensive services for families pursuing boarding and/or day schooling options for their children. In addition, throughout the year, information sessions will be held on various education-related topics that will help families understand their options, make informed choices and plan ahead.As Dr. Kimberly Wright Dixit, CEO and Co-Founder, The Red Pen explains, “Having established the values that drive the professionalism and bespoke nature of our services In India, we now recognise the opportunity to reinforce our mission of empowering students to access high-quality education globally through this partnership.”The Red Pen has collaborated with a like-minded and highly-qualified partner in Nairobi–Sneha Mehta-Sanghrajka. Sneha is passionate about education and continuous learning, which lead her to co-found ‘Admitzy’ to support Kenyan high school students applying to global higher education destinations. She has done her BSc in Business Mathematics and Statistics, from the London School of Economics and is also a CFA.The Red Pen team has always taken great pride in their homegrown brand which is reputed for its customised, signature advisory services–facilitating students in identifying their best fit in domestic and global undergraduate and postgraduate academic programmes. This partnership with Sneha Mehta-Sanghrajka will allow The Red Pen to access a new market and expand their services further.Since their inception in 2011, The Red Pen has worked with 5000 students to facilitate their admissions to their best fit institutions–whether Ivy League schools, M7 business programmes, global business programmes, specialised colleges, large universities or small private institutions.Stay tuned for announcements and updates on The Red Pen social media pages!Source: Businesswire