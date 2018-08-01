The Restaurant Didaozan Was Selected by PBS Television To Win the Title of Xiamen Landmark Food

by businesswireindia.com

Didaozan, the representative energy of Xiamen food, attracts the American PBS television station through thousands of miles to shoot the documentary here.

Recently, with the approval of the State Council Information Office of China, an American TV reporter led a film crew to shoot the documentary for PBS："Mary's impression on Xiamen" in Xiamen. Mary Windishar, a veteran CBS television presenter, was invited to visit Xiamen, the site of the 9th BRICS leaders' meeting, to experience the scenery, culture and economic development of Xiamen.

The crew filmed the documentary for two days, and the entire process was recorded. The documentary will show how the typical food of Xiamen cooked, including dishes and real scenes of the dining place. It will fully, profoundly and vividly interpret the finished products and restaurant environment of the Didaozan, and fully demonstrate the essence, origin and cultural heritage of Xiamen city through great taste and gifts. It’s reported that the influential American CBS television reporters select this place after extensive and in-depth research.

“I am surprised by its internationalization and forward looking, it’s a paradise.” Mary said.

At the end of the interview, she asked the restaurant for a pair of Didaozan chopsticks as a souvenir. The 60-minute documentary, which will be broadcast on PBS, will cover more than 50 states. The Didaozan delicious food and gifts all reflect the real aesthetics and connotation of Xiamen and pass on the concept of its traditional ritual, custom and seasonal delicacies. This city connects the world with its typical delicious food.

In this restaurant, you can taste different kinds of typical delicious food, such as Satay Noodles, Thin Pancake, Taro Bun…also include Xiamen’s special gifts-Pie, Pineapple Cake and Kaoliang Spirit. But what is more attractive is that, the unique culture and charm of the ancient city Xiamen, which are interpreted from an international perspective. The art and life between eastern and western are properly integrated here, which is more like an experience space of Xiamen culture.

“Famous Chinese food shop, Xiamen landmark food restaurant, Chinese famous wine shop, AAA Corporate Credit Rating, China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) official gift, 2018 five-star public comment merchant…” With these good titles, Didaozan has become a famous restaurant in Xiamen.

