The Stars Descended to Mesmerize the Audience at 18th Vodafone Aagomoni

The Science City auditorium in Kolkata, the home ground of the city’s annual Mahalaya evening extravaganza, witnessed a packed house with more than 2500 of the city’s privileged residents showing up in their finest traditional attire, to grace the 18th Edition of Vodafone Agomoni.

Lamp lighting

The night long celebration to herald the advent of Ma Durga, saw performances from legends like Hari Haran, Rituparna Sengupta & troupe, Debajyoti Mishra, Rupankar Bagchi & Konineeca Banerjee, Lopamudra & Subhamita, Band Advaita, Bickram Ghosh and team amongst others.

Hari Haran in Vodafone Aagomoni 2018

The evening began with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by Shivan Bhargava, Business Head – Kolkata and Rest of Bengal, Vodafone Idea, Hari Haran and Rituparna Sengupta.

The mood for the evening was set with Rituparna and her team of dancers performing ‘Shakti’, based on the legendary tale of Mahishashur Mardini Maa Durga demolishing the demon, ‘Mahishashur’. This was followed by a tribute to the inimitable Salil Chowdhury, presented by Debajyoti Mishra, Rupankar Bagchi, Koneenica and others.

Next to come on stage, were the popular duo Lopamudra and Subhamita, who enthralled with their signature contemporary numbers. The star of the show was none other than Hari Haran who swept the audience away with his magical voice. Hariharan’s theme for the evening was Soul India and he happily responded to multiple requests from fans present. The icing on the cake was Hariharan’s rendition of ‘TuHee Re’ the immortal melody from the 90’s film ‘Bombay’. Stepped down from the stage to mingle with the audience, Hariharan drew enthusiastic participation from the crowd who sang along in synergy.

Band Advaita by Ujwal Nagar and troupe kept the audiences wide eyed till the wee hours of the morning till Bickram Ghosh took charge for the closing session of another unforgettable Vodafone Agomoni and Mahalaya eve. Bikram and his team of percussionists played a number of musical pieces like Maa, Durga and many more.

In its 18th year of celebrations, Vodafone Aagomoni has become synonymous with Kolkatan’s Durga Pooja celebrations!