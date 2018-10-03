The ThickShake Factory Opens its Door for Mumbaikars

From winning several accolades and awards to currently being operational in 20 cities, The ThickShake Factory has now entered Maharashtra by launching its first outlet in Bandra – Shop No. 8, Corner View, Road Number 33, Near Mini Punjab, Khar (W), Bandra (W), Mumbai. With the launch of their outlet in Bandra, The ThickShake Factory is aiming at increasing its footprint to other cities of the state of Maharashtra in the coming months.

The ThickShake Factory in Bandra

Committed to serving the tastiest “Thick” Shakes in India, The ThickShake Factory offers its customers a wide range of lip-smacking delectable shakes. The founders of The ThickShake factory, Mr. M. Yeshwanth Nag and Mr. Ashwin Mocherla, were inspired by the global trend of growing appetite for sweet savories and therefore brought the most appealing range of Shakes in India. This is India’s first premium thick shake brand which brings the concept of Specialty Retailing of cold dessert beverage Quick Service Business (QSB) for the first time in the country.

Choco Koffee

Since the inception of the brand in 2013, The ThickShake Factory has won several accolades and awards including "Best Desserts, Mouthshut.com, 2014", “Best Beverages, The Times Nightlife Award, 2015, 2018”, “Best Shakes in India, Indian Hospitality Awards, Epicurus Telangana Tourism, 2015, 2016, 2017", “Best Shake Parlour of the Year, Indian Restaurant Awards 2018”, “Best Shakes, Indian Restaurant Congress, 2016”, “Franchisor of the Year, Franchise India, 2016”, “Telangana Brand Leadership Awards, CMO Asia, 2017”, “IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year”, “Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards, 2018” and “Best Beverages, Swiggy Award, 2018” and many more.

Speaking of the launch of The ThickShake Factory in Bandra, Mr. M. Yeshwanth Nag, Founder said, “Mumbai is a vibrant and bustling city with thriving food scenes. There is already a wonderful array of quick services in the city, but Mumbaikars will now have an option to choose from not only exciting 50+ types of ‘Thick Shakes’ but a complete range of cold coffee varieties, slushes, chocolate & fruit flavor drinks too at The ThickShake Factory.”

Ashwin Mocherla, Co-founder of The ThickShake Factory further added, “We are tremendously excited to be a part of Mumbai. For those on the lookout for a quick grab, The ThickShake Factory will be located in Bandra offering exotic and affordable shakes for one and all. People can enjoy the option of creating their own recipe with the “Shape Your Shake” option in the menu.”

The outlet is now fully operational and serving the thickest shakes ever. Spend your evening devouring the classiest shakes only at The ThickShake Factory.

About The ThickShake Factory

The ThickShake Factory is India’s 1st Premium Thick Shake Brand founded in 2013. It has steadily grown to to 93 stores by September 2018 and projected to be 200 by end of 2019. In terms of revenues, TTSF has been growing 200% year-on-year. The ThickShake Factory is currently present in 20 cities including one in California, USA. TTSF offers not just 50+ types of ‘Thick Shakes’ but a complete range of cold coffee varieties, slushes, chocolate & fruit flavour drinks too.