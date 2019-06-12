The Times of India Launches Dedicated Technology Page "Times Techies"

by businesswireindia.com

The Times of India, India’s most read daily today announced the launch of a new weekly page called “Times Techies”. As the name suggests, it is a page for and by technologists. The page will focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, internet-of-things (IoT), blockchain, cloud and robotic process automation (RPA), which collectively and dramatically are changing our world in ways that are sometimes difficult to foresee.The page is for techies to understand how these technologies could improve their companies’ operations and customer engagement, and create new revenue streams. It is also for students and youngsters in the engineering and technology fields to understand how they could build their capabilities in these areas. One section will also highlight the phenomenal, globally impactful work tech centres in India are doing,The inaugural issue brings to you an article by Amazon’s CTO Werner Vogels on how artificial intelligence (AI) has become affordable and easy-to-use even for small firms. It advises young engineers on how to go about a career in AI. It also features the story of Mercedes-Benz’s engineers in India who have developed gesture controls for the 2019 model cars.Entrepreneurs Rohan Narayana Murty and Arjun Narayan write on technology that they would like to see in the near future. Sunil Agarwal and Ian Baker have created a brilliant cartoon.We will have most of these columns every week, and new columns as we hear from you. Do share your feedback online with #TimesTechies.Given that technology is thriving the most in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, we are launching the page in these two cities first.Source: Businesswire