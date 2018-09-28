The Universe is Governed by the Laws of Vedas: Swami Ramdev Ji

'Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Puruskar' was conferred on September 25 in New Delhi. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev was the chief guest of the award ceremony which aims at promoting Vedic education across India and appreciates the efforts of all those working in this direction.

Yog Guru, Baba Ramdev, Chief Guest at Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedia Award 2018



While addressing the ceremony, Swami Ramdev highlighted the importance of the Vedas and said, "The entire universe is governed by the laws of the Vedas. He maintained further that Vedas aren't about the mantras uttered during religious rituals, hence they shouldn't be associated with any specific religion or faith. The Vedas are much older than the religion itself because the concept of religion in our country came some 3000 years ago but prior to that entire world was governed by laws of Vedas."



Swami Ramdev further stated that Patanjali Yogpeeth is constantly making efforts in the promotion of the Vedas and its teachings. Around 500 students are getting educated in its gurukul. When asked about his struggle against Black Money, he said that the wealth should never be in the hands of evil men. He stressed that the Vedas are the very foundation of our ancient religion and even the opening lines of the Yajurveda claim that a country should not be governed by evil men.



Swami Ramdev also conferred the 'Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedik Puruskar' in the fond memory of late Ashok Singhal, the former international president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The objective behind convening such an award ceremony is to promote Vedic education across India and recognise excellence in this area. Sadguru Nijanand Maharaj Ved Vidhyalaya in Alindi Maharashtra was given the award of best Vedic school, Pankaj Kumar Sharma from Neemuch, MP was named the best student. The jury chose Shridhar Adi of Varanasi for the best teacher award and gave a cash prize of Rs. 7 lakh. Pankaj Sharma from Neemach, Madhya Pradesh, was given the best student award and received a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh. While 81-year-old Vinayak Badal was awarded lifetime achievement award for reviving the education of 'Shatpath Brahmin' – which was on the verge of extinction.



Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji honoured the jury which selected the winners.



Singhal Foundation's trustee, Salil Singhal, seemed happy after the successful hosting of the awards, and said, "Our selection is entirely merit based. A special committee was set up to shortlist the candidates/names from the entries that we received. The objective of these awards is to promote Vedic education across India and recognise the efforts of all those working in this direction."