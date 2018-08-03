The Walk High Street at Hiranandani Estate Redefines Thane’s Retail Culture: Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani

by businesswireindia.com

In this fast-growing urban conglomeration that offers the best lifestyle options to its residents, there’s one global lifestyle aspect which has recently been added to Thane’s retail story in a form of High Street Retail Culture. A spectacular entertainment, community building and shopping zone, a real estate development aptly titled, ‘The Walk’. High Street Retail is all about an eclectic mix of cultural experience not just confined to fine dining, shopping, and entertainment, but also creates the perfect platform for community building. The idea was conceptualized to create a platform for high street retail culture wherein the families get to bond, neighbours get to come together and in the process, lifestyle-plus living becomes a reality.In terms of lively neighbourhood and community shopping areas, pedestrian-friendly streets continue to play a vital role in serving the adjacent communities. Thane residents have an array of options for shopping and entertainment options galore but ‘The Walk’ is the unique offering with aim of community building under the secured and safe environment. It fulfills the need of the constantly evolving community building experiences along with rejuvenating retail therapy.The Walk has emerged as a community building space, much like the global high streets in Europe, the GCC and the ASEAN countries, including Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and London, among others. It offers exposure to global brands as also local high-end products. It is the ideal ‘go to’ place for not just Thaneites but also residents from the neighbouring regions for cultural bonding with an elite, stylish experience.For high street retail shopping to have caught on, the ambience is the allure. The economic activity that holds the concept in place at ‘The Walk’ is shopping and entertainment. Created in the setting of a European City Square, ‘The Walk’ offers up-market features, an excellent mix of specialized shops as well as delightful cafeterias and restaurants. Cultural activities and events, through performance artists and display art, add to the vibrancy. ‘The Walk’ will be loved for its sheer distinctiveness.‘The Walk’ has taken the concept of a commercial street and turned it into a ‘walking only’ entertainment and shopping area. The accessibility of the street, its friendliness to pedestrians, and the mix of uses along it qualify it as a ‘walking only’ commercial area, rather than any particular physical characteristics. ‘The Walk’ offers Thaneites and other visitors the opportunity to shop, eat and be entertained as they walk. Branded stores, dining and entertainment hubs create an eclectic mix. ‘The Walk’ is not just an internationally inspired High Street Retail in Thane, it is also a highly desired and frequented retail destination.If Thane is the ‘happening city’ from a real estate perspective, Ghodbunder Road is the fastest growing zone of the city. The initiatives by the state government and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in form of a slew of infrastructure projects and enhanced connectivity have been the twin aspects on which the success story of Ghodbunder Road is being written. This has led to a spurt in the residential real estate, which has mushroomed having a cascading effect on the commercial real estate too. Corporate relocation has become part of the Ghodbunder Road growth story. Hence, Ghodbunder road is experiencing a rich format of luxury living to modern workspaces in tandem to the unconventional high street retail zones.Source: Businesswire