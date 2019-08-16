The We Company Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

by businesswireindia.com

The We Company announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities will serve as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 (toll free); and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005373/en/

Source: Businesswire