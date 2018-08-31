The YP Foundation holds a Conclave to Initiate a Dialogue on Adolescent and Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (AYSRHR)

TYPF is a youth-led and youth run organization which was formed with the hope of bringing together young people from across the country to build a stronger understanding of Human Rights. TYPF builds young people’s feminist and human rights perspectives on social issues and connects them with opportunities to lead and create on the ground impact on relevant issues and enables them to address systemic gaps through public and policy advocacy based on their experiences. In the last 16 years, TYPF has reached out to 5,00,000 adolescents and youth to set up over 300 projects in 18 states of India.

At the local level, TYPF works with young people and other stakeholders to create an enabling environment that enhances young people’s access to information and services that impact their citizenship and rights. At the national and international level leverages forums to amplify the voices as well as experiences of young people towards shaping policies and legislation so that they can better address young people’s realities. Most importantly, TYPF advocates for the systematic and meaningful involvement of youth across all levels of programming and policy.