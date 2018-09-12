ThinkPalm Technologies One Among India’s Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2018

by businesswireindia.com

A culture spun by fun and productive environment, empowering and encouraging culture, and family like atmosphere has made ThinkPalm one among the top employers.

employee feedback on different employee programs,

ThinkPalm Technologies is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one among ‘India’s Top 50 Great Mid – Size Workplaces’ by Great Place to WorkInstitute. ThinkPalm earned this title based on a detailed assessment of the quality of employee experience and people practices by means of a globally validated survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute.Previously in the year 2017, ThinkPalm was one among the Great Place to Work certified organizations but this time (2018), it has made it to the top 50 list of Great Place to Work, Mid- Size companies.Oveorganisations were chosen from all over India for the assessment. The process of evaluation included gathering in-depth insights on the experience of all employees at both organizational and team level to understand precise levers of engagement at the organization. A trust index survey was conducted to capture thebased on which ThinkPalm has excelled on the 5 dimensions of creating and sustaining a High -Trust, High Performance Culture: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.“This recognition is a true reflection of our collective efforts to make ThinkPalm a great work place. We stand committed to the cause of our employees, as we firmly believe in the extra-ordinary capabilities of the intellectual capital we possess,” – expressed Manoj K.P, Co-Founder/CEO – ThinkPalm Technologies.“Happy employees are more productive, more creative, and are able to perform better at work. They act as brand ambassadors outside the office, spreading positiveness and attracting attention of prospects. One of our focus was working towards achieving this goal. This achievement proves that we have succeeded in the same ,”- expressed Sangeetha Sreekumar, Senior Manager HR and Administration.Source: Businesswire