  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Aug 2018, Edition - 1127, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • J&K police files FIR against patriots for attempting to unfurl Tricolour
  • Rifleman Aurangzeb to be honoured
  • Major Aditya and rifleman Aurangzeb are likely to be honoured with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra gallantry award
  • England cricketer Ben Stokes cleared of assault charges
  • Major Aditya likely to get Shaurya Chakra
  • Coal Scam Case: Naveen Jindal and others summoned by the court on 15th Nov
  • Mega online heist by hackers in Pune, cyber attack on cosmos bank in Pune, hackers siphon off Rs 94 cr from bank
  • Madras HC orders CBI inquiry into police firing during the protests to close down Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin
  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of being ‘anti-Bengalis’
  • Hafiz Saeed reaches out to PM-designate Imran Khan, says time has come to establish a model Islamic state
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

This Independence Day, Make Your Parent Financial Independent With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

by businesswireindia.com

August 14, 2018

Business Wire India
Marking the joyous occasions of Independence Day, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering high interest yielding fixed deposits for senior citizens that offer consistent returns and secures the money from market fluctuations. Bajaj Finance Ltd offers one the highest senior citizen FD interest rates in the market, going up to 8.60% with an additional 0.35% for senior citizens. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits can be opened with amounts starting from Rs. 25,000/- and customers can opt for a flexible tenor, ranging from 12 months to 60 months, depending on the financial requirements.
 
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is ranked high on stability and safety by leading credit rating agencies like ICRA and CRISIL, assuring customers of timely payment of their interest income and principal on a periodic basis. Fixed deposits from Bajaj Finance offer excellent liquidity as investors need not break the fixed deposits for their immediate financial requirements with loans against fixed deposits available at minimal interest rates. Cumulative and non-cumulative payout options offer the Independence of fixed monthly income or a lump sum payment, according to one’s financial requirements.
 
Moreover, there is no need for senior citizens to travel to the branch office every time there is need for any action related to the fixed deposit, whether opening a new instrument or closing an existing instrument. With online account management through the Experia portal, customers can exercise complete control over their fixed deposit account and take any action that is required. With online FD calculator, customers can compute the exact returns before making an investment, thereby making it convenient to plan their long term financial goals.
 
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offers an excellent option for senior citizens to plan their financials efficiently, to enjoy the safety net of a substantial corpus to lead a peaceful and prosperous retired life.
 
Want to invest in Senior Citizen FD but still has any confusion? Check Bajaj Finserv Customer Portal or directly call Bajaj Finserv Customer Care.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿