This Prime Day, Ask “Alexa, What Are My Deals?”

Prime Day New Product Launches – For the first time in India

Smartphones One Plus 7 – Now in Mirror Blue Samsung M40 – Now in Cocktail Orange LG W30 – On Open sale only for Prime members with a new color variant – Aurora Green OPPO F11 Pro – Now in Waterfall Gray 10.or G2



TV & Large Appliances Haier 43 inches Full HD LED Smart TV TCL 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart TV LG 43 & 55 inches 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV IFB 6.5 kg Alexa enabled front load washing machine Whirlpool 7 kg stain wash fully automatic top load with inbuilt heater Bosch 6.5 kg Front load washing machine with speed wash Whirlpool 265 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with deepfreeze technology LG 14 place settings dishwasher with powerful steam feature



Electronics Intel powered Laptops from Lenovo, Microsoft & HP Sennheiser premium range of Bluetooth Headphones Boat Headphones & Speakers HP Laserjet and Alexa enabled printers CP Plus 360 Pan tilt 1080p wireless security cameras iBall Alexa enabled audio & accessories Samsung Solid State drives up to 1 TB JBL Cinema Soundbars



Amazon Fashion Mothercare unveils new season collection for kids Kate Spade Watches for the first time in India United Colors of Benetton unveils its fresh new collections of the season for Men, Women and Kids Marks & Spencer’s unveils their new season collection Samsonite unveils a new range launch of premium luggage and backpacks American Tourister unveils a special range of luggage, backpacks and duffels Top jewellery brands like Tribe by Amrapali, Peora and Sukhi unveil new launches Amazon Brands launches SAFANA – first ever Plus Size brand for Women with the launch of its western wear line Clarks launches the Clarks Original line for the first time in India with Amazon Amazon Fashion will unveil special kid’s footwear brands including Marvel, Barbie, Disney Princess etc.



Beauty and Personal Care Tigi Bed Head hair and skin care range WoW Amazon rainforest range of skin & hair care Kama Ayurveda Beauty regime kits for hair, skin and body Wahl Women’s Trimmers



Daily Essentials MAGGI Fusian Limited Edition Asia Pack Cadbury Oreo music box Pampers New Diaper Pants Super Value box Huggies Wonder Pants Diapers Sumo Pack Harpic Advanced Toilet Cleaner Tide Ultra Matic Liquid Detergent



Home, Furniture & Kitchen Appliances 500+ products of Home & Furniture selection from Home Centre Premium range of décor, furnishing, storage & kitchen essentials from Shoppers Stop Launch of Eureka Forbes RO and Water Purifier & Dyson Vacuum cleaner Powermax motorized treadmill, Nivia sports & fitness essentials Bluestar 25L deep freezer



Toys The LEGO® Group brings an exclusive gamut of 08 iconic products for all LEGO fans which includes 03 classic products from the fan inspired LEGO® IDEAS theme.



Amazon Brands Over 25+ new product launches including Fully automatic top load with LED display and rust free body, Solimo Olive Oils, Solimo memory foam Mattress, quality tested with 10 years warranty and more



Prime Day Deals Sneak Peek

Voice exclusive: Existing Echo customers will be able to use their Echo devices to use Alexa voice shopping and buy 9W smart bulb for just ₹99 (95% discount). Customers can say ‘Alexa, what are my deals?’ . Customers can add the bulb to their cart through their voice and either: a) complete the checkout through voice (APay or COD) or use A.in app or desktop site to checkout.

More Smart Home Deals Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick + Syska 9W bulb @4999. Echo + free Syska 9W bulb Echo Plus + free Hue bulb Echo Show + free Hue bulb Get Mi Camera for ₹1499 (₹ 2299 )with the just-launched Echo Show 5 Get Echo Show 5 free on purchase of HP printers (HP OJP 9020, HP OJP 9010, HP OJP 8026)



Echo Lowest prices ever on Echo Dot (3 rd gen), Amazon Echo, Echo Plus (2 nd gen), Echo Show and Echo Show 5

Fire TV Lowest prices on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K Buy Fire TV Stick 4K for full price and get a Fire TV Stick free

Kindle Best offers ever on All-New Kindle & All-New Kindle Paperwhite Get ₹5000 off/Upto 17% off on Kindle Oasis (9th Gen)



On Prime Day , avail up to 60% off on a range of Alexa Built-in products across Headphones, Speakers and TV category

New Alexa Built-in products like the iBall decibel (black) headphones and TCL television launching exclusively for Prime Day

Up to 40% off on smartphones from the top brands & No Cost EMI starting only ₹1066

Up to ₹8,000 extra off on exchange on range of smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo

₹3,000 extra on exchange on Samsung M40

Up to ₹14,000 off on OnePlus

Up to ₹15,000 off on Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to ₹8,000

Up to ₹40,000 off on Apple with unbelievable offers on iPhone XR, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S

Up to ₹20,000 off on OPPO smartphones and additional exchange offers up to ₹7,000

Up to 70% off on Power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories

Rock bottom Prices in Electronics with over 5000 deals from over 150 brands

Up to ₹35,000 off Laptops with No Cost EMI and exchange offers

Minimum ₹ 5,000 off DSLRs & mirrorless cameras from Canon, Sony & Fujifilm

Active noise cancellation headphones starting ₹ 7,490 from Sennhieser, Bose & Sony

Wireless Ink tank printers starting ₹ 9,999

Air conditioners | up to 45% off, NCEMI starting ₹1299/month

Refrigerators | Save up to ₹35,000, NCEMI starting ₹999/month

Washing machines | Up to ₹11,000 off, NCEMI starting ₹799/month

Dishwashers | Up to ₹13,000 off, NCEMI starting ₹1799/month

Microwaves | Up to 40% off, NCEMI starting ₹499/month

Televisions& Smart TVs | Up to 50% off, NCEMI starting ₹1500/month &₹1700/month respectively

Upto 80% off on more than 3 lakh+ styles from over 1200 fashion brands and more! 15% cashback on prepaid fashion orders above ₹5000 (max. cashback ₹1000).

Min 55% off – Flying Machine, Pepe and more; Min 50% Off – Arrow, Raymond & more

Min 60% Off : Veromoda, Pantaloons & more; Min 50% off: Biba, W, Pantaloons & More

Min 40% off of Bata, Hush Puppies & Power; Min 40-70% off in Adidas, Reebok, ASICS, Skechers

Min 40% off on Hidesign, Aldo and more; Min 65% Off on Lavie, Caprese, Lino Perros & More

Upto 40% Off: Titan, Casio and More; Minimum 5% off on Gold Bars by Bangalore Refinery and More

Upto 70% Off on Suitcases & Duffles – American Tourister, Skybags, Safari & more

Up to 80% off in Home Furnishing, décor, storage, lighting and more

Minimum 20% off on Kitchen and home appliances like water purifier, vacuum cleaners, irons, cooktops and more

Minimum 40% off on Treadmills, Exercise Bikes, Home Gyms and Fitness essentials

Up to 50% off Barbeque and Gardening supplies

Up to 60% off | Bedroom & Living room furniture

30% – 60% off | Sofas

25% – 50% off | Beds & up to 40% off on Mattresses

30% – 50% off | Dining sets

Up to 60% off Baby Gear and Nursery & upto 55% off on Diapers and Wipes

Plan your monthly needs with up to 50% off on Groceries & Household Essentials in Amazon Pantry

Get up to 50% off on pet supplies

Get healthy with Min 35% off on Healthcare Essentials

Stock up with up to 40% off on Snacks and Beverages

Be beautiful with up to 50% off on Skincare & Haircare

Get gorgeous with up to 60% off on Makeup & Fragrances

Get up to 70% off Grooming Essentials

Save up to 65% on select brands such as Solimo, AmazonBasics, Symbol, Presto!, Vedaka, Myx and more.

Up to 60% off on Books

Up to 75% off on Antivirus & business software

Up to 40% off on latest video games

Up to 50% off on latest gaming accessories

Save minimum 20% off on Indoor & Outdoor Toys

Save up to 70% off on Drones and RC Cars

Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Kala Haat:

Min 50% off on handstitched shoes from Agra

More than 55% off on blue pottery decorative items by Aditya Blue Art Pottery from Jaipur

Upto 70% off on handcrafted brass decorative items by National awardee artist from Devkikala Mandir Corporation

Upto 47% off on handmade natural fibre crafts and toy cushions by Kopai Paar

Upto 50% off on handicrafts from across India by Naanjil

Top offerings from women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli:

20% off on feminine hygiene products by Binti

Up to 15% off on grocery products by SIRIMIRI

Up to 40% off on office and stationery products by Greensouls

Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

Upto 23% off on trendy ladies handbags by Flora

Upto 24% off on air purifiers by Dr. Charcoal that naturally absorb pollutants, allergens, bad smell, and moisture

Upto 23% off on Chevron wireless earphones for enhanced ambient noise reduction

More offers by small and medium businesses:

Min 70% off Kurtis by Amayra

Min 75% off Men's Jeans, T-shirts, Shirts & More by American Crew

Upto 70% off on Women's Handbags by Fostelo, Polestar & Cosmus Backpacks

Up to 45% off on NaturePac Biodegradable garbage bags & Blue Nectar Beauty products

Amazon Pantry – Shop for Groceries starting @ ₹1 and get up to ₹1200 cashback on Amazon Pantry

Amazon Family – With Amazon Family get up to 30% off on Parenting essentials and get free articles on parenting, product recommendations, tips and more

Shopping gets more affordable: Get 10% instant discount using HDFC debit/credit cards for your purchases at Amazon.in on 15 th -16 th July.

Get 10% instant discount using HDFC debit/credit cards for your purchases at Amazon.in on 15 -16 July. Shopping gets more rewarding : Shop using pre-paid instruments at Amazon.in on 15 th -16 th July and get ₹1100 back on food, travel, bill payment & send money as follows: Faasos: 20% back up to ₹100 Goibibo: Flat ₹500 back (minimum purchase of ₹6000) Redbus: 5% back up to ₹150 Bill payments & Recharges at Amazon: Up to ₹150 back Send money using Amazon app: Flat ₹50 back

Shop using pre-paid instruments at Amazon.in on 15 -16 July and get ₹1100 back on food, travel, bill payment & send money as follows: Flight bookings get more rewarding: Prime members can book domestic flights on Amazon.in on 15 th -16 th July and get up to ₹2500 back.

Prime members can book domestic flights on Amazon.in on 15 -16 July and get up to ₹2500 back. Send money and get rewarded – Prime members get ₹100 to 2000 back on money transfers.

The big event for savvy shoppers around the world is almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12 midnight IST on Monday, July 15, and – for the first time ever – runs for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and entertainment. With new deals starting at regular intervals through Prime Day, members can shop for amazing deals organized across categories covering Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Toys, Everyday Essentials, Products from start-ups and everything in between."With Prime Day, we are excited to bring to our members over 1000 new product launches, great deals and blockbuster entertainment with new titles from Prime Video and playlists on Amazon Prime music. Prime Day brings some of the biggest deals across categories like Smartphones, TVs, Fashion & Beauty, Appliances and many more. Our teams have been working for months to source these unique offers and we welcome members who will join us as we celebrate our biggest Prime Day ever!"