This World Heart Day, ICICI Lombard Launches a Unique Campaign to Promote a Healthy Heart Habit

Business Wire India
Rohan (name changed) takes an elevator to reach his office floor on the 2nd
floor every day. As he gets into the elevator today, he is in for a surprise. Suddenly, he hears a voice from nowhere, teasing him for using the elevator for just two floors. Other people taking the elevator for a few floors too are in for a similar experience. This unique communication is part of ‘The Talking Elevator’, a new campaign launched by ICICI Lombard, specifically for the World Heart Day that falls on September 29. While many brands develop simple communication asking consumers to avoid using the elevator, the company came up with this unique idea of promoting use of stairs by partnering with one of India’s leading Stand Up comedians, Aditi Mittal.
The World Heart Day theme for 2018 is all about making a promise to live a more heart-healthy life. ICICI Lombard has been consistently developing communication for such topical days, in its attempt to get consumers to stay fit and healthy. This is in line with its focus to go beyond the traditional role of insurance to simply reimburse customers when they fall ill. It has been playing a larger role by supporting them in avoiding incidents of falling sick by persuading them take up wellness and fitness. ICICI Lombard has been developing a series of such campaigns based on the lever, #DoTheDifficult
since last 3 years.
Through ‘The Talking Elevator’ campaign, the brand aims to motivate consumers to #DoTheDifficult
by reminding them about the easiest way to get some exercise right after they failed to do it.
Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard
said, “At ICICI Lombard, we strongly believe in the adage, ‘Prevention is better than cure’. With the ‘Talking Elevator’ campaign, we have created a unique and quirky conversation to motivate consumers to bring in fitness in their day to day life. Further, our communication focuses on the unique insight of consumers taking stairs for just a few floors. This is steps ahead of the conventional route adopted by brands of simply promoting the message of avoid taking the elevator.”
Conceptualized by Ogilvy and executed by Mindshare, ICICI Lombard’s Creative and Digital Agencies respectively, the video is being promoted across ICICI Lombard’s social media assets and digital platforms.
You can watch the video here – https://youtu.be/HFyd3Yq6L-0
Source: Businesswire