TIE Global Summit to Hold the 12th Annual TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards

The TiE Global Summit 4 will be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 14 and 15 November 2019. It will also feature the 12th edition of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards which will take place at the same venue on 14th evening.

The concept of the awards was envisioned to support and encourage entrepreneurs in their efforts, and to reward those who persevered in making their enterprises successful. Past winners include the likes of OYO, MakeMytrip, 1mg, WebEngage, The Beer Café, Moglix, Goals101, Locus, Unilodgers and ShareChat to name a few. All the previous award recipients are successfully functioning in their respective fields with their brand name and recognition having only increased exponentially from the time they were awarded the TiE Lumis award. This is only more evident from the fact that the past award winners have raised more than 2.6 billion dollars combined.

Sandeep Sinha, Managing Partner, Lumis Partners says, “We are excited to enter the 12th year of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards. These awards have held a distinctive track record of identifying and recognising some of the most promising entrepreneurs early in their journey. We are proud to have the likes of Oyo Rooms, Beer Café and MakeMyTrip to be a part of the Lumis entrepreneurial ecosystem. The idea of the TiE Lumis awards was conceptualised to support and encourage entrepreneurs in their journey and to reward those who had the knack of solving large complex problems of achieving scale. As nascent entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand the struggles and knockdowns that entrepreneurs go through. We knew that entrepreneurs needed validation, support and recognition during the initial phase of impediments and obscurity. We sensed a need for providing a platform that celebrates entrepreneurship and its role in the Indian economy and the TiE Lumis awards are the result of that thought process.”

Respected members from various fields including thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and academicians from the Indian and global start-up ecosystem will come together at the TiE Global Summit to accredit new start-ups in their search for an apt platform to kick start their story to success.

TiE Global summit 4 will help firms to network with investors and industry leaders, all the while providing them with media outlets, and coverage for wider recognition. The 12th edition of the awards will look to do the same, but only in a revamped fashion.

Deep Kalra, Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, exclaims, “We got the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Award in 2007. It was definitely a high point for us. It was one of the first awards MakeMyTrip and I had won. It was so very special to get recognised by not only TiE which is dear to my heart but TiE and Lumis. It surely helped me to aspired for more!”

Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Café, adds, “I am the proud recipient of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Award 2014. At that time, we were just 2 years down the line, we were a startup. What happened after that was that we went from startup mode to scale up mode. I have a lot to thank TiE for. While Tie helped me to get into the startup mode, the TiE Lumis award got me to the scale up mode.”

About TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards

The idea of the TiE-Lumis Awards was born to provide apt resources, and to encourage entrepreneurs in their journey. Twelve years later TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards have become one of the most prominent and widely recognised platforms that honours entrepreneurship and its role in the Indian economy. The awards entail identifying promising players who are disrupting the norms of the Indian market and bringing something new to the table in terms of their unique outlook towards preconceiving the needs of the consumers.

Lumis Partners detected a need for providing a stage that celebrates entrepreneurship. It was their strategic ambition to detail the success stories and attempts of entrepreneurs on the start-up map that has led to the tremendous recognition that the awards have.

About Lumis Partners

Lumis Partners is an Operating Investment firm. We partner with Founders who are passionate about solving large complex problems of global relevance, with India as a crucible, to co-create businesses with extraordinary impact at scale.