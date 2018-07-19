Tigo Releases State-of-the-art Wireless Technology – Mesh – as the New Solar Communication Architecture for the TS4 Platform

by businesswireindia.com

Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced the release of its new Mesh communication architecture. This state-of-the-art wireless technology directly translates to customer benefits – including simplifying the solar design process and accelerating the commissioning steps. The complete Tigo solution uses a simple yet powerful data collection technology that covers the widest ranges of residential & commercial installations at the lowest cost. With Mesh and the recently announced Tigo Access Point (TAP), customers eliminate the need to address any roof obstruction or orientation constraint. To learn more about Mesh and TAP, register for Tigo’s free, online webinar “The Future of Solar is Wireless” on Wednesday July 25th, 2018 at 10am PDT.

Mesh is Tigo's proprietary software that allows each TS4 unit to act as a repeater, extending the range of the Tigo Access Point (TAP) along many different paths in a solar array for faster, more reliable PV data. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mesh compliments the full Tigo system in conjunction with TAP, Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA), and UHD-Core TS4 units. As the software that allows each TS4 unit to act as a relay station for signals, Mesh extends the wireless range of communication up to 230ft (70m). Mesh also allows data collection from up to 300 TS4 units (~100kW systems) using a single TAP or from up to 900 TS4 units (~300kW systems) using a single CCA. Most importantly, Mesh supports multiple communication paths between TS4 units to minimize packet loss, improve data integrity, and increase reliability at high speed.





The benefits of Mesh include:

Easily bypassed roof or ground-mount obstructions

Greater communication radius

Fewer component accessories needed

Intelligent communication paths responsive to difficult layouts

Flexible architecture for forgiving designs with different placement of accessories

“Mesh is the groundbreaking communication technology that makes Tigo’s TS4 Platform and communication accessories the most flexible, cost-effective, and robust solution for solar arrays around the world,” says Maxym Makhota, VP of Software Development at Tigo. “We are thrilled to roll out this software simultaneously with the new TAP so our customers can build and maintain efficient systems with as few costs as necessary.”

Mesh must be paired with Tigo’s CCA, TAP (or legacy Gateway), and UHD-Core TS4 units – integrated (TS4), retrofitted/add-on (TS4-R), or retrofitted for 2 modules (TS4-R-Duo). All products are shipping now via distributors and partners worldwide. For price and delivery call +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, contact sales@tigoenergy.com, or visit www.tigoenergy.com.

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semi-conductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, across Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.

