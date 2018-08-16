TikTok (then musical.ly) Celebrates India’s 72nd #independenceday

TikTok (previously known as musical.ly) along with a vibrant base of users worldwide, marked India’s 72nd Independence Day. TikTok users, in India showed their patriotism by posting videos with filters and trending hashtags like #indianindependenceday, #tirangacheeks and #oneindia. Prominent TikTok user and celebrity influencer, Bhuvan Bam, posted a message for his followers through the app, celebrating the spirit of patriotism. The in-app celebrations were also joined by some leading Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez who used TikTok to wish their followers on Independence Day.



Videos grabs of Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh on TikTok

Special features were introduced in-app which enabled the users to post messages of unity and amity on their TikTok accounts. The users could choose from in-app stickers like tri-colour cheek stamps and cool features like real-time hair colouring, where users could change their hair colour when shooting with TikTok app in real time! This function is one of the most popular special effects on the app. As a treat for its users, TikTok introduced a special feature called Rain Control. Through this mode, when users put their hand in front of the camera, the raindrop stops and follow their hand movement. This in-app feature uses the most advanced gesture recognition Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which can accurately identify the hand movements to achieve the desired effect.



Videos grabs of Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and Bhuvam Bam on TikTok

TikTok creators and users, known for their creativity and talent have used the app to post some cool and inspiring videos. As #indianindependenceday continues to trend on the app, there has been an overwhelming response of unique and creatively shot videos.

Popular creator like Raghav Bhutani, Manav Chhabara, Kunwar Himanshu Singh, Vitasta Bhatt, and Monika KC also participated in the in-app celebrations

It is heartening to see the overwhelming response from the users this Independence Day and that they chose TikTok as their preferred platform to voice their love for India. TikTok encourages you to continue to join in the celebrations this Independence Day through the week.

