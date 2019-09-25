 Tisca Chopra roped in as the face for Alainne room freshener 

Alainne (Kundan Care Products Ltd.) has roped in acclaimed Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra as the face for its room freshener. Also, the brand has come up with a new brand campaign, with the tagline “Khushboo Filaao, Irritation nahi” for its room freshener. The campaign aims to create brand awareness about Alainne’s Room Freshener and generate the customers' interest in the product. The 360-degree marketing campaign is launched to strengthen customers’ trust and make Alainne room freshener as an ultimate choice for the customers.

Alainne air freshener is available in attractive and durable packaging at all the leading stores in the Semi-Urban, Urban markets and e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Paytm. It comes in 6 different natural fragrances – Rose, Jasmine, Lavender, Rajnigandha, Lily and Sandal at an affordable price of INR 140 (278 ml). The product aims to remove the musty and stale odour from every nook and corner of the house and offices without causing irritation in the throat. Its usage is safe for kids as well as the elderly.

Speaking on the new campaign, Ms. Priyanka Goel, Director, Alainne said, "Since the inception of our brand, we have aspired to bring the revolution in the air freshener industry by providing best-in-class products to our customers without hampering their health. To achieve these objectives Ms. Tisca Chopra is the right choice for the face of our product as she is a quintessential actress, caring mother and a perfect wife who believes in choosing best when it comes to her family."

Commenting on her association, Tisca Chopra said, “I am elated to be associated with Alainne room freshener, a product that supports my ideology for healthy living. I look forward to our partnership being a great catalyst in inspiring others to embrace a healthy lifestyle."

These days, consumers are willing to experiment with different variants of air care products to keep their homes odour-free without hampering their health. Also, the market has witnessed a rapid increase in the demand for premium and value-added air fresheners with better fragrances. By the end of the year 2020, the air care market in India is expected to reach a value of INR 13.54 billion expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 22.1% approx. from the year 2017.

About Alainne

'Alainne' is the personal & home care brand of Kundan Care Products Limited. The brand aims to redefine personal care by raising health standards to a new level of fitness. The brand offers a unique range of products that use an assorted wealth of ingredients, where innovation is principal and quality is uncompromised. The brand firmly believes that the skin deserves thorough nourishing care, thus, it focuses on healthy beauty products as well as trusted gentle aftercare.

For more information, please visit www.alainne.com.