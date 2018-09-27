Tissot Launches a Tissot Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli 2018 to Commemorate its International Brand Ambassador

Tissot, the largest traditional Swiss watch brand based on volume, launched a Tissot Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli Special Edition commemorating its association with its Brand Ambassador.

Olivier Cosandier, VP Sales, Tissot SA, Virat Kohli Brand Ambassador

Committed to provide the most innovative and best in class timepieces, the Tissot Chrono XL Classic edited especially for Virat Kohli embodies a unique set of customizations that personify Tissot Ambassador. Known as the Tissot Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli 2018, the watch features his navy blue logo engraved on its white silk-printed caseback and a navy blue leather strap enhances the sporty aesthetics of this special edition. The stopwatch number 20 is changed by 18 and stands out in red, representing Virat Kohli’s number and the color of the swiss flag. This piece is limited to 3018 only: 18 relates to Virat Kohli’s Indian Team jersey number and the year 2018 is the year during which he will celebrate his 30th birthday. Therefore, the number of units produced is 3018.

Mr. François Thiebaud, Tissot President SA, sent a congratulatory message to Virat from Le Locle, Switzerland. He said, “This is the first time we have launched a special edition for a cricketer and I feel extremely proud since it is for Virat, who has excelled in every genre of the sport and has aced innumerable records.”

Speaking on the occasion, Virat Kohli expressed, “I’m thrilled to launch a personalized Tissot Chrono XL Classic edition. My three years of association with Tissot have been a wonderful journey. I was totally involved in the designing of this line and I hope you all like it as much as we do.”

The watch will be in stores from October 2018 onwards.

Features

Swiss Made

Quartz Chronograph movement

316L stainless steel case

Water resistance up to a pressure of 10 bar (100 m / 330 ft)

Blue Leather strap with stainless steel standard buckle

Virat’s Kohli navy blue logo is engraved on a white silk-printed case back

Diameter: 45 mm

About Tissot

The plus sign in the logo symbolises the Swiss quality and reliability Tissot has shown since 1853. The watches, sold in more than 160 countries, are authentic, accessible and use special materials, advanced functionalities and meticulous design. Tissot stands by its signature, Innovators by Tradition. The high calibre of the brand has been repeatedly recognised. Tissot has been named Official Timekeeper and Partner of many disciplines, including, basketball with the NBA and FIBA; cycling with the Tour de France and the UCI World Cycling Championships; motorsports with MotoGPTM and the FIM World Superbike Championship and rugby with the NatWest 6 Nations Championship, TOP14, the European Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups. It is also the Official Timekeeper of the World Championships of fencing and ice hockey. www.tissotwatches.com.