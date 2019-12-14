Titan Company Launches ‘Fastrack Perfumes’ Announces Ananya Panday as the New Face

Fastrack brings a New Fetish in Town, launches “ Fastrack Perfumes ”

A range of distinctive and youthful fragrances from Fastrack

Announces youth power influencer and actor Ananya Panday as the brand ambassador

Titan Company, India’s leading consumer business strengthens its offerings in the Fastrack portfolio with the launch of ‘Fastrack Perfumes’. Launched in 7 different variants, Fastrack Perfumes are available in Trance, Beat & Pulse each for men and women along with a signature unisex offering Solo – in tune with the concept of gender fluidity. Gen Z star Ananya Panday has been brought on board as the new brand ambassador for Fastrack.

Fastrack Perfume

Fastrack brand has carved a unique identity and is synonymous with youth fashion. Year after year the brand has launched cool and fashionable accessories for the youth of the country. With the launch of these well-crafted perfumes that rekindle olfactive imagination, the brand is sure to find space in any youngster’s wardrobe. Fastrack Perfumes are crafted by the best international perfumers in the world offering unique fragrances for every mood and occasion. Standing true to the distinctiveness of the perfumes, the product design is also out of the box deriving inspiration from a Bluetooth speaker. Fastrack Perfumes are colourful, fun and make a bold style statement.

Fastrack Perfume – Solo

Announcing the launch of Fastrack Perfumes, Mr. S. Ravi Kant – CEO, Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, “Being India’s iconic youth fashion brand, Fastrack has consistently endeavoured to meet the ever-changing needs of the Indian consumers. It was time for us to widen our footprint in the personal lifestyle categories that are currently underserved. With the sharp rise in focus on grooming and fragrancing, there was a clear consumer need which we have tried to fulfil with this collection. To further strengthen the connect with our target audience, we wanted to associate with a persona that appeals to the youth of this country and actor Ananya Panday is a seamless fit. She is a true youth icon and connects very closely with Fastrack’s personality which is trendy, edgy, youthful and vibrant.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Manish Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Fragrance and Accessories Division at Titan Company Limited remarked, “Youth of today are extremely fashion forward. Smelling great is a critical part of their grooming requirements thereby perfumes was the next logical extension for Fastrack. Titan Company has always pushed the boundaries in terms of product quality and Fastrack perfumes are no exception. I am sure that Fastrack perfume would soon become the go to perfume brand for the fashion forward and trend setting youth of this nation.”

The young star, Ananya Panday at the launch of Fastrack Perfumes said, “I am thrilled to be the face of one of the most stylish brands from the house of Titan Company. The brand Fastrack is fun and quirky, it has a resonance with my style for being bold, trendy yet very classy. Fastrack perfumes have a signature mark and are super fabulous. I believe fragrances are an important aspect of our everyday grooming and are also a personality identifier. Fastrack has a diverse range of perfumes which compliments your personality and gives you opportunity to be your true self.”

Fastrack perfumes for women are a bold interpretation of femininity and glamor. On the other hand, Fastrack Perfumes for men are fresh and have a unique character. The unique combination of notes make this range of Fastrack perfumes a must have styling and grooming product for the youth.

The 100 ml of the variants Trance, Beat & Pulse are available at INR 845 while Solo is priced at INR 995. Get your hands on these perfumes which are available at all Fastrack Stores, Fastrack.in and leading large departmental stores, beauty and cosmetics stores.

About Fastrack

Fastrack was launched in 1998 and became an independent urban youth brand in 2005. Since then, it has carved a niche for itself with watches and sunglasses that are both fashionable and affordable. Fastrack extended its footprint into accessories in 2009 with a range of bags, belts and wallets. Fastrack retails across the nation through 173 exclusive Fastrack stores in over 79 cities as well as authorized multi-brand outlets and online (www.fastrack.in). Today, the brand has successfully notched up the title of being the most loved youth fashion brand in the country.