TLC offers Once-in-a-life time Opportunity to People Stuck in the most Boring Job

Stuck in a boring job? Want to quit it? Feel like exploring uncharted waters? Want to live the life you have imagined? Don’t know how to make your dreams come true?

TLC – The Calling

Well, here is your life’s biggest calling to pursue what you have always yearned for. TLC India’s no 1 lifestyle channel, offers a once-in-a-life time opportunity to people stuck in the most boring job with an unbelievable one-year travel scholarship. The winners will live a life, hold on, experience one, as they explore the world (while exploring their own self!) as they travel at leisure in the remotest locations of India, tasting the delicacies that they never knew about. To make it even more endearing, TLC will give a chance to the winners to achieve stardom as they become the face of an upcoming show – The Calling!

It is not going to be easy. The contest is as quirky as it can be. The applicants will have to submit a short 3 minutes video bringing to life all the boredom of their life? Easy? Isn’t it?

The Calling

The dullest 3 video applications will win themselves the TLC Scholarship. TLC is hunting for 3 food and travel junkies who have the guts to leave their present boring life for a fulfilling tomorrow! The winners will have to pack their bags and spend the next 12 months exploring the unexplored parts of the country. The first 3 months of the scholarship will be devoted to travelling across cities as the face of the upcoming show ‘The Calling’ while for the remainder duration, the winners will be required to vlog for TLC’s social assets.

As the face of The Calling, the 3 shortlisted individuals will get a chance to travel 8 states in the country discovering their cultural sides, making friends while tasting local cuisines. The winners will also get to tick-off their bucket list while completing a mutual dare at each of the 8 locations.

“It is the innate desire of people to explore life, travel newer places, fulfill all the imaginations but since we don’t have the resources to live such a carefree life, we adjust with the circumstances and accept the mundane 9-to-5 job to fund our existence. It is here, we will make a big difference – we will enable you to live your passion in a way no one has done before,” said, Zulfia Waris, V.P Premium & Digital networks, Discovery Communications India. “This is a never before opportunity for aspirants across the country to live their life in a way that they have aspired. We have kept the contest very simple – the more creatively boring your entry is, the better is your chance to grab TLC’s 1-year scholarship.”

TLC Food & Travel Scholarship – The Calling

What are you waiting for? Upload your entry video, Now! (Promo Link- https://youtu.be/rc2sTKjsuD4)

Procedure to participate in ‘The Calling’

Log on to www.thecalling.in (Entries open on August 13 at 12 Noon and closes on August 27 at 6 PM)

Upload a video of maximum 3 minutes. Tell us why you have the most boring job in the world and why should you be the chosen one to get the TLC scholarship.

Fill the detailed form and submit the responses

The calling will premiere on TLC and on the YouTube channel Rise by TLC.

About TLC

TLC is an in-home getaway for aspirational viewers who want to experience the best the world has to offer. Providing an extensive mix of programming on travel, cuisine, makeover, fashion, relationship, design and music, it encourages viewers to make the most of their time and live the most rewarding and exciting lives. Travel experts share insiders’ secrets of the world’s most fascinating destinations; celebrated chefs and restaurateurs prepare delectable cuisines; lifestyle personalities reveal their techniques for making body, hair, homes and lives more attractive and wandering cameras uncover the coveted lives of the rich and famous.

To view Hindi Version – TLC.