  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
  • Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
  • The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
  • I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
  • Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
  • Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
  • Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
  • AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
  • RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored

Tamilnadu News

TN Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking formation of CMB

Covai Post Network

March 15, 2018

Chennai: Tamil Nadu assembly on Thursday passed a resolution urging the centre to set up Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as ordered by the Supreme Court in its final order on river water sharing dispute.

Speaker P Dhanpal will be sending the unanimously passed resolution at a special sitting convened today to the central government. The resolution called for setting up CMB within six months and that it should be independent and objective in its working.

The CMB should be allowed to function independently and in a free and fair manner. The centre should listen to the grievances of Tamilian population, a senior AIADMK leader said.

Earlier moving the resolution, chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said Cauvery issue is a very emotional issue for the state and its people as also the people are intimately connected with Cauvery water.

The resolution was supported by all parties.

Opposition leader, DMK working president MK Stalin said the DMK wholeheartedly supported the resolution. In fact, the DMK members wore black badges in protest against the central government’s attitude towards the Cauvery and alleged that it was deliberately not forming the CMB.

“It is not time to blame each other. More attention is to be paid to the farmers’ plight,” Stalin said.

Farmers leaders from Cauvery delta in Tamil Nadu allege that the central government was dilly dallying on the CMB formation due the elections due in Karnataka.

So far, Karnataka has not accepted any of the SC orders, Stalin said added that “it was time for leaders of all the parties to meet the Prime Minister and pressurise him into forming CMB. Now only 15 days are left, he said.

The SC in its February 16 order had said that the CMB should be formed within six weeks.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿