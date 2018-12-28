  • Download mobile app
28 Dec 2018, Edition - 1263, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Centre clears 10,000 crores Gaganyaan Project, to send India’s 1st manned flight to space by 2022
  • Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran’s New Year message to staff: 2019 will bring macro challenges
  • Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at ISRO, 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot
  • It should be investigated: Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP
  • Yogi Adityanath orders FIR against personal secretaries caught in sting operation
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; Session to begin on Monday
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

To Gain More Experience in Advanced Endodontics, Dr. Bharat Agravat Attends a Mini-Residency Training Program at the University of Buffalo NY, USA

by businesswireindia.com

December 28, 2018

Business Wire India
Dr. Bharat Agravat is pleased to announce his recent achievement in the field of Advanced Endodontics to the public. The famous doctor discovered his love for root canal therapy and because of this: he decided to pursue Advanced Endodontics.

In his bid to become the best and an expert in Advanced Endodontics, Dr. Bharat Agravat received special training in endodontics at the University of Buffalo in the School of Dental Medicine campus. The program was started on 3rd of October 2018 and was completed on 8th October 2018. To make it lively and more educative, the program includes both didactic & hands-on components.

While talking about the benefit and importance of endodontics, Dr. Bharat Agravat said, “Get Rid of a Toothache and Save Your Natural Teeth Painlessly”.

Furthermore, the program was organized with the aim to give every participant a high level of clinical confidence with active faculty interaction that will enable them to master Endodontics procedures. The program was headed by Dr. Adham Azim – Division Head and Director of the Endodontics Post-Graduate Program at the University at Buffalo. Upon the completion of the program, all Participants earned a Certificate of Completion including Dr. Bharat Agravat which makes him the “first in the state of Gujarat to achieve this Training and also earn a Certificate”. 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿