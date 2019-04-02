  • Download mobile app
02 Apr 2019
TomTom Powers MG India’s New Connected Car

by businesswireindia.com

April 2, 2019

Business Wire India

Location technology specialists, TomTom (TOM2), today announced that its full stack of navigation components have been chosen by MG India to power the MG Connected Car, launching in May 2019. MG India will also be the launch customer for TomTom’s ground-breaking new service, TomTom IQ Maps.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005844/en/

 

TomTom IQ Maps combines the reliability of in-car navigation with the freshness of navigation apps b ...

TomTom IQ Maps combines the reliability of in-car navigation with the freshness of navigation apps by leveraging AI to automatically update the parts of the map that are most relevant to the driver. (Photo: Business Wire)

The MG Connected Car will use TomTom’s award-winning navigation and routing software, and live traffic services, as well as TomTom IQ Maps.

 

TomTom IQ Maps combines the reliability of in-car navigation with the freshness of navigation apps by leveraging AI to automatically update the parts of the map that are most relevant to the driver. This personalized approach ensures that the map is always up-to-date, with no interaction required by the driver – or the car maker. IQ Maps automatically detects when relevant updates are available, downloading and installing map changes in the background over the cellular connection of the car, without disrupting the navigation experience. For vehicles without a cellular connection, Wi-Fi at home enables the download and, as a ‘plan c’, a smartphone will download the required updates when in Wi-Fi, and transfer to the vehicle when in range.

 

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive comments: “TomTom IQ Maps are designed specifically for the embedded system – taking the same up-to-date user experience drivers expect from navigation apps; and bringing it to reliable, accurate in-car navigation. We’re thrilled that MG India is our first launch customer, and it’s fantastic to see that they are revealing their new vehicle’s connected technology platform before they even unveil the vehicle itself. This underlines the importance of a technology-first approach to the car of today.”

 

“We are proud to have TomTom as a strategic partner for enhancing the overall tech experience for MG customers in India. With MG cars staying constantly up-to-date, we are providing an unparalleled, seamless connected mobility experience for our customers,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG India.

 

ENDS

 

About TomTom

 

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

 

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

 

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

 

www.tomtom.com

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

