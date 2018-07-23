  • Download mobile app

23 Jul 2018

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
  • BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Top 5 Reasons to Shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

by businesswireindia.com

July 23, 2018

Business Wire India
In the recent years, with the rapid integration of internet in the retail sector, e-commerce has witnessed a significant boost. As a result, more and more brands are going online to grab the attention of the customers. However, customers prefer a platform that offers a vast range of products at attractive rate and convenience of purchase. Bajaj Finserv EMI store is first of its kind portal that enables customers to shop from the gamut of products offered by the retailers along with exclusive offers available in their city.
 
Ever since the introduction of Bajaj Finserv online EMI Store, the platform has witnessed a large number of EMI Card customers purchasing their preferred consumer durable and electronic products across categories like Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Air Conditioners, Microwave ovens, Televisions, Washing Machines, and Refrigerators.

Customers can use their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail the facility of No Cost EMI on all products available on this online shopping platform.

This e-commerce platform works on a hyper-local model that enables the customers to view offers on products from local retailers located in their vicinity.

Following are the top 5 reasons to shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: –
  1. 4-Hour Delivery
 Customers can enjoy the benefits of 4-hour delivery on select products available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
  1. Hyperlocal Business Model
Bajaj Finserv EMI Store works on hyper-local business model wherein customers can compare, select and order products available from the nearest retailers
  1. Zero Down Payment
Bajaj Finserv offers customers an option to purchase select products on zero down payment i.e. customers need not pay anything while purchasing the products of their choice, they only need to repay their EMIs on time
  1. No Cost EMI
All products available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI store can be purchased using the No Cost EMI facility. There a wide range of EMI plans available from which customers can choose the one that suits their requirements the best.
  1. Doorstep Demo
Across select locations, customers can avail the facility of doorstep demonstration of selected products available on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. This enables them to understand the complete functionality of the products they have purchased

To know more, visit https://www.bajajfinservemistore.in/
Source: Businesswire

