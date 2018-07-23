Top 5 Reasons to Shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

by businesswireindia.com

4-Hour Delivery

Customers can enjoy the benefits of 4-hour delivery on select products available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Hyperlocal Business Model

Bajaj Finserv EMI Store works on hyper-local business model wherein customers can compare, select and order products available from the nearest retailers

Zero Down Payment

Bajaj Finserv offers customers an option to purchase select products on zero down payment i.e. customers need not pay anything while purchasing the products of their choice, they only need to repay their EMIs on time

No Cost EMI

All products available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI store can be purchased using the No Cost EMI facility. There a wide range of EMI plans available from which customers can choose the one that suits their requirements the best.

Doorstep Demo

Across select locations, customers can avail the facility of doorstep demonstration of selected products available on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. This enables them to understand the complete functionality of the products they have purchased