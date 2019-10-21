Topcoder On-Demand Digital Talent Platform Includes New Data Science, AI Features to Advance Enterprise Analytics

by businesswireindia.com

Native GPU Support – Topcoder Community data scientists can contribute GPU native solutions that are tested in near real-time for ranking on a public leaderboard and receive significant peer review to ensure quality.

Anadarko, one of the world’s largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, understands the need for next-generation solutions and experience without sacrificing quality.

Immediate project start – Anadarko had on-demand access to a qualified pool of technologists (data science, development, UI/UX design, etc.) that could begin work right away (no hiring or ramp up delays).

