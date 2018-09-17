Topline Consulting Group’s Foray in the Indian Market

Topline Consulting, a China based strategic communications firm which recently inaugurated their first international operations in Gurgaon, India was invited to speak at the ‘First ever’ India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2018 from 16th to 18th September.

Topline Consulting Group’s Chairperson, International Business, Ms. Yan Han presenting “marketing Indian tourism in China” at ITM-2018

The ITM is organised by the Tourism Ministry in partnership with the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), a federation where all the national associations representing tourism, travel, transport, restaurants, hotels and convention sectors in India are members.

The main agenda of hosting this 2-day conference is to present India as a preferred tourist destination to countries abroad specially to emerging tourism markets like China, Japan, Latin America, etc.

Topline Consulting Group’s Chairperson, International Business, Ms. Yan Han speaking at the India Tourism Mart-2018

Representing Topline as one of the invited speakers was Ms. Yan Han, Chairperson, International Business who has witnessed the development of the China tourism industry and has been actively involved in the same in her career. Ms. Han is adept in understanding both the conformity as well as nuances of the travel and tourism industry.

Ms. Han has been experiencing the development of the Indian tourism industry which has immense untapped potential and believes that Indian tourism meets a great marketing potential in China.

Ms. Yan said, “Basis the research done by Toplinewe found that while the number of outbound Chinese tourists had increased from 117 million to 131 million for the period 2015-2017, the total number of Chinese tourists to India was less than 1% of the overall tourists in the past three years and this presents a very strong opportunity for the Indian Tourism sector.”

Having been a stakeholder in the Chinese tourism industry in her earlier experience as a senior manager with Air China, Yan has been instrumental in bringing about a positive change in the tourism industry in China.

Based on market surveys done by Topline, there are multiple reasons why India tourism is still not popular in China. Some of these are related to security for women, since 60% of Chinese outbound tourists are females.The language barrier also has an impact as very few tourist guides can speak in Mandarin, and finally the travel costs incurred to come to India are some of the factors affecting tourist traffic to India.

Ms. Yan further added, “The challenges actually present an opportunity for the Indian tourism sector and with a strategic objective to attract 14 million Chinese tourists in the next 5 years, Topline would devise strategies that would not only attract China outbound tourists, but also give them a sense of belonging in terms of a cultural exchange which would celebrate what we can only describe best with the line- Incredible India.”

Topline boasts of executing several successful tourism campaigns promoted by other countries in the China market and that’s the expertise that they bring to the India market.

With the India operations established in Gurgaon, and offices coming up in other locations like Mumbai and Bangalore, Topline is uniquely positioned to help the Indian Tourism industry market itself in the Chinese domestic market.

About Topline

An insight-driven strategic communications firm, Topline Consulting enables organizations to win valuable customers through result-driven brand planning, marketing communication and PR expertise. Headquartered in Beijing China, with a strong team of 300 professionals in its Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Chongqing offices, Topline Consulting has been setting the benchmark for innovative brand strategy and integrated marketing communications in China. It is this expertise and experience that Topline Consulting India brings to the Indian market marking a paradigm shift in the brand communications, product marketing and service experience for Indian customers.

Ms. Yan Han Profile

Ms. Han has been closely associated with the travel and tourism industry having over sixteen years of experience as a Senior Manager with Air China.

She has also been a panel speaker for the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) which is the voice of the global business travel industry; and has held the prestigious position of Chairman, Corporate Business for Star Alliance in Beijing, China which has close to 28 airlines, that were managed by her.

Currently, Ms. Han holds the position of Chairperson, International Business with Topline Consulting Group.