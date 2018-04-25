  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
  • IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
  • The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
  • Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
  • Fresh twist to Jaya legacy row, Apollo Hospital makes stunning submission, ‘don’t have Jaya’s biological samples’
  • After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
  • After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
  • The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter

TorcAI Rolls out Industry First GDPR (Privacy) Complaint Audience Data & Management Platform for Digital Publishers and Advertisers

by businesswireindia.com

April 25, 2018

Business Wire India
TorcAI Digital (torcai.com), a global provider of Audience Privacy & Media Management infrastructure, announced roll out of its flagship GDPR complaint Audience platform, which delivers advanced customer privacy for publishers and advertisers, also providing tools for newer revenue streams & optimization.

“In the wake of heightened scrutiny of consumer data, clearly, the data ownership lies with the publishers and advertisers and not with external third parties such as agencies, ad networks or exchanges. The data controller is the one taking permissions for profiling or targeting. Our platform ensures compliance. Besides the platform is capable to support sales, subscriptions and recommendation engines over audience data,” said Raghavendra Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO.

Prashant Dixit, Director Sales, further added “Publishers who adhere to User Data Privacy may gain user loyalty in short to midterm. Protecting consumer's data will give transparency and comfort to everyone including advertisers, who will seek to work with such audience and its major source publishers. It will not be an overstatement to say that the early movers will attract users and move-over give a smile on the faces of the current loyal user base.” 

Europe is implementing the toughest consumer protection laws, starting 25 May 2018, a few days from now. India is expected to follow soon this year. Consumers will have rights that require big shifts in how consumer data is stored, targeted or traded. For example, Consumers have the right to be forgotten. The controller of data should have implemented processes which can comply with such requests. Such regulations bring back the focus on Publishers of content.
Source: Businesswire

