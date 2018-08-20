  • Download mobile app

20 Aug 2018

Toshiba Announces Next-Generation Superjunction Power MOSFETs

by businesswireindia.com

August 20, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched a new series of next-generation 650V power MOSFETs that are intended for use in server power supplies in data centers, solar (PV) power conditioners, uninterruptible power systems (UPS) and other industrial applications.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005032/en/

 

Toshiba: Next-generation superjunction power MOSFET "TK040N65Z," the first device in DTMOS VI series ...

Toshiba: Next-generation superjunction power MOSFET "TK040N65Z," the first device in DTMOS VI series (Photo: Business Wire)

The first device in the DTMOS VI series is the TK040N65Z, a 650V device that supports continuous drain currents (ID) up to 57A and 228A when pulsed (IDP). The new device offers an ultra-low drain-source on-resistance RDS(ON) of 0.04Ω (0.033Ω typ.) which reduces losses in power applications. The enhancement mode device is ideal for use in modern high-speed power supplies, due to the reduced capacitance in the design.

 

Power supply efficiency is improved as a result of reductions in the key performance index / figure-of-merit (FoM) – RDS(ON) x Qgd. The TK040N65Z shows a 40% improvement in this important metric over the previous DTMOS IV-H device, which represents a significant gain in power supply efficiency in the region of 0.36%[1] – as measured in a 2.5kW PFC circuit.

 

The new device is housed in an industry-standard TO-247 package, ensuring compatibility with legacy designs as well as suitability for new projects.

 

Toshiba will continue to expand their product lineup to meet market trends and help improve the efficiency of power supplies and systems.

 

The new device enters mass production today and shipments begin immediately.

 

Applications

 
  • Date centers (Server power supplies, etc.)
  • Power conditioners for photovoltaic generators
  • Uninterruptible power systems

Features

 
  • Lower RDS(ON) × Qgd allows switching power supplies to improve the efficiency
 

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25oC)
Part number   Package   Absolute

maximum ratings

   Drain-source

On-resistance

 

RDS(ON) max

 

@VGS=10 V

 

(Ω)

   Total

gate

 

charge

 

Qg

 

typ.

 

(nC)

   Gate-drain charge

Qgd

 

typ.

 

(nC)

   Input

capacitance

 

Ciss

 

typ.

 

(pF)

  

Previous

 

series

 

(DTMOS IV-H)

 

part

 

number

   Stock Check

& Purchase
    Drain-

source

 

voltage

 

VDSS

 

(V)

   Drain

current

 

(DC)

 

ID

 

(A)

            

TK040N65Z

   TO-247   650   57   0.040   105   27   6250   TK62N60X  

Buy Online
 

Note:
[1] As of June 2018, values measured by Toshiba (2.5kW PFC circuit @ output power=2.5kW).

 

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba 400-900V MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html

 

Follow the link below to check inventory of the new product available at online distributors.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TK040N65Z.html

 

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005032/en/
Source: Businesswire

