Toshiba Announces Next-Generation Superjunction Power MOSFETs

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched a new series of next-generation 650V power MOSFETs that are intended for use in server power supplies in data centers, solar (PV) power conditioners, uninterruptible power systems (UPS) and other industrial applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005032/en/



Toshiba: Next-generation superjunction power MOSFET "TK040N65Z," the first device in DTMOS VI series (Photo: Business Wire)

The first device in the DTMOS VI series is the TK040N65Z, a 650V device that supports continuous drain currents (I D ) up to 57A and 228A when pulsed (I DP ). The new device offers an ultra-low drain-source on-resistance R DS(ON) of 0.04Ω (0.033Ω typ.) which reduces losses in power applications. The enhancement mode device is ideal for use in modern high-speed power supplies, due to the reduced capacitance in the design.

Power supply efficiency is improved as a result of reductions in the key performance index / figure-of-merit (FoM) – R DS(ON) x Q gd . The TK040N65Z shows a 40% improvement in this important metric over the previous DTMOS IV-H device, which represents a significant gain in power supply efficiency in the region of 0.36%[1] – as measured in a 2.5kW PFC circuit.

The new device is housed in an industry-standard TO-247 package, ensuring compatibility with legacy designs as well as suitability for new projects.

Toshiba will continue to expand their product lineup to meet market trends and help improve the efficiency of power supplies and systems.

The new device enters mass production today and shipments begin immediately.

Applications

Date centers (Server power supplies, etc.)

Power conditioners for photovoltaic generators

Uninterruptible power systems

Features

Lower R DS(ON) × Q gd allows switching power supplies to improve the efficiency

Main Specifications (@T a =25oC) Part number Package Absolute maximum ratings Drain-source On-resistance R DS(ON) max @V GS =10 V (Ω) Total gate charge Q g typ. (nC) Gate-drain charge Q gd typ. (nC) Input capacitance C iss typ. (pF) Previous series (DTMOS IV-H) part number Stock Check & Purchase Drain- source voltage V DSS (V) Drain current (DC) I D (A) TK040N65Z TO-247 650 57 0.040 105 27 6250 TK62N60X Buy Online

Note:

[1] As of June 2018, values measured by Toshiba (2.5kW PFC circuit @ output power=2.5kW).

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba 400-900V MOSFET line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html

Follow the link below to check inventory of the new product available at online distributors.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TK040N65Z.html

Customer Inquiries:

Power Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3933

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005032/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005032/en/Source: Businesswire