31 Jul 2018, Edition - 1113, Tuesday

Toshiba Develops 40V N-channel Power MOSFETs with Improved Thermal Performance

by businesswireindia.com

July 31, 2018

Business Wire India

In August, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) will start mass production and shipments of “TPWR7904PB” and “TPW1R104PB”, 40V N-channel power MOSFETs for automotive applications. They are housed in the DSOP Advance(WF) packages that deliver double-sided cooling, low resistance, and small size.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005834/en/

 
Toshiba: A 40V N-channel power MOSFET "TPWR7904PB" for automotive applications in a new package feat ...

Toshiba: A 40V N-channel power MOSFET "TPWR7904PB" for automotive applications in a new package featuring double-sided cooling for improved heat dissipation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new products secure high heat dissipation and low On-resistance characteristics by mounting a U-MOS IX-H series chip, a MOSFET with the latest trench structure, into a DSOP Advance(WF) package. Heat generated by conduction loss is effectively dissipated, improving the flexibility of thermal design.

 

The U-MOS IX-H series also delivers lower switching noise than Toshiba’s previous U-MOS IV series, contributing to lower EMI[1].
The DSOP Advance(WF) package has a wettable flank terminal structure[2].

 

Applications
– Electric power steering
– Load switches
– Electric pumps

 

Features
– Qualified for AEC-Q101, suitable for automotive applications
– Double-sided cooling package with top plate[3] and drain
– Improved AOI visibility due to wettable flank structure
– U-MOS IX-H series featuring low On-resistance and low noise characteristics

 
 

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25 ℃)

Part
number

  

Absolute
maximum ratings

  

Drain-source
On-resistance
RDS(ON) max (mΩ)

  

Built-in
Zener Diode
between
Gate-Source

   Series   Package
 

Drain-
source
voltage
VDSS
(V)

  

Drain
current
(DC)
ID
(A)

        
      @VGS＝6 V   @VGS=10 V      
TPWR7904PB   40   150   1.3   0.79   No   U-MOSⅨ-H  

DSOP
Advance(WF)L
TPW1R104PB     120   1.96   1.14      

DSOP
Advance(WF)M
 

Notes:
[1] EMI (Electromagnetic interference)
[2] Wettable flank terminal structure: A terminal structure that allows AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) of installation on boards.
[3] Be aware that the top plate has the same electric potential as the sources; however, not intended for an electrode.

 

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet.html

 

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005834/en/
Source: Businesswire

