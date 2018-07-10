  • Download mobile app

11 Jul 2018, Edition - 1093, Wednesday

Toshiba Develops Low Reverse-Current Schottky Diode with Improved Thermal Performance

by businesswireindia.com

July 10, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) announces the launch of a new Schottky barrier diode product “CUHS10F60.” The device is targeted at applications such as rectification and backflow prevention in power supply circuits. Mass production and shipments start today.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005424/en/

 

Toshiba: A new Schottky barrier diode product "CUHS10F60" in a new US2H package. (Photo: Business Wi ...

Toshiba: A new Schottky barrier diode product "CUHS10F60" in a new US2H package. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new CUHS10F60 features a low thermal resistance of 105°C/W[1] in its newly developed US2H package that has the packaging code “SOD-323HE”. The package’s thermal resistance has been reduced by about 50% compared to the conventional USC package, enabling easier thermal design.

 

Further improvements in performance have also been made when compared to other family members. In comparison to the CUS04[2] Schottky diode, the maximum reverse current has been reduced by around 60% to 40µA[3]. This contributes to a lower power consumption in applications where it is used. In addition, its reverse voltage has been increased from 40V to 60V. This increases the range of applications where it can be used compared to the CUS10F40[4].

 




Applications

  •  Power supply circuit (rectification, backflow prevention, etc.)

Features

  • Low forward voltage: VF=0.56 V (typ.) @IF=1.0 A
  • Low reverse current: IR=40 μA（max）@VR=60 V
  • Small surface mount package: High-density mounting secured with US2H(SOD-323HE) package.
 

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25°C)
 
Part

number

  

Absolute maximum
ratings

   Electrical characteristics   Package
 

Reverse
voltage

 

VR

 

(V)

   Average

rectified

 

current

 

IO

 

(A)

   Forward voltage

VF

 

typ.

 

(V)

  

Reverse

 

current

 

IR

 

max

 

@VR=60
V

 

(μA)

  
     

@IF=0.5
A

  

@IF=1
A

     Name   Size

typ.

 

(mm)
CUHS10F60   60   1.0   0.46   0.56   40   US2H

(SOD-323HE)

   2.5×1.4
 

Notes:
[1] Mounted on an FR4 board (25.4mm × 25.4mm × 1.6mm, Cu Pad: 645mm2)
[2] Absolute Maximum Ratings: VRRM=60V, IF(AV)=0.7A
[3] Test Condition: Reverse voltage VR=60V
[4] Absolute Maximum Ratings: VR=40V,IO=1.0A

 

Customer Inquiries:
Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3411
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005424/en/
Source: Businesswire

