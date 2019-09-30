Toshiba Launches 600V Sine-Wave PWM Driver IC for Three-Phase Brushless Motors

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") today announced the launch of “TB67B000AHG,” a new three-phase brushless motor driver for home appliances such as air-conditioners, air-purifiers, dehumidifiers, and ceiling fans. The new driver is a high-voltage addition to the “TB67B000 series,” which realizes highly efficient brushless motor drive and noise reduction in a single package.

Demand is growing, particularly in emerging economies, for high-efficiency three-phase brushless fan motors that can reduce energy consumption and can manage fluctuations in power voltage. Such motors require higher-voltage PWM driver ICs to maintain high product reliability.

Toshiba’s newly developed 600V TB67B000AHG driver IC is pin-compatible with the current 500V TB67B000HG and can easily replace it. Toshiba is also developing the more compact version “TB67B000AFG” in a small 34-pin HSSOP [1] package which will be available in November 2019.

Main Features

600V rating boosts product reliability

Ensures products with greater resilience to voltage fluctuations than the current 500V TB67B000HG. Pin compatibility realizes easy replacement of the current IC.

Realizing sine-wave PWM drive with a rating of 600V/2A in a single package

Sine-wave motor control IC and IGBT (rating of 600V/2A) are integrated in a single package. This reduces the size of mounting area and board layout, and contributes to overall system cost reduction.

Low noise and low vibration

Use of a sine-wave drive system with a smooth current waveform reduces noise, and achieves less vibration than motors with a rectangular wave drive system.

Applications

Home appliances such as air-conditioners and air-purifiers, dehumidifiers, ceiling fans, and other industrial equipment.

Main Specifications

Product name New product TB67B000AHG Under development TB67B000AFG Current product TB67B000HG Current product TB67B000FG Power supply voltage (absolute maximum ratings) For motor operation: 600V For motor operation: 500V For controller: 18V Package HDIP30

(Mounting area:

32.8 × 13.5mm) HSSOP34

(Mounting area:

17.5 × 11.93mm) HDIP30

(Mounting area:

32.8 × 13.5mm) HSSOP34

(Mounting area:

17.5 × 11.93mm) Power supply voltage (operation range) For motor operation: 50 to 450V For controller: 13.5 to 16.5V Output current (operation range) 2A Driving method Sine-wave PWM drive/Trapezoidal commutation PWM frequency 14kHz to 23kHz Lead angle control Sine-wave PWM drive: 0 to 58°/32 steps

Trapezoidal commutation: 0 to 28°/16 steps Input voltage for

rotational speed command Motor operation: 2.1V to 5.4V Features • Built-in IGBT three-phase bridge • Built-in oscillation circuit (resistor connected externally.) • Built-in bootstrap diode • Built-in error detection functions: current limiter, thermal shutdown, under voltage lock out, and motor lock detection • Built-in regulator circuit (5V/35mA , 5V/30mA) • Built-in regulator circuit (5V/35mA , 7V/30mA) Stock Check & Purchase Buy Online ― Buy Online Buy Online

[1]: Shrink Small Outline Package with Heat Sink

For more information about the new product and other line-up, please visit:

TB67B000AHG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB67B000AHG&lang=en

TB67B000HG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB67B000HG&lang=en

TB67B000FG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB67B000FG&lang=en

To check the availability of the new product at online distributors, please visit:

TB67B000AHG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TB67B000AHG.html

TB67B000HG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TB67B000HG.html

TB67B000FG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TB67B000FG.html

