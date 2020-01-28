Toshiba Launches Compact High-Speed Communication Logic Output Photocoupler for Programmable Logic Controllers

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TLP2363,” a 10Mbps high-speed communication logic output photocoupler for 24V digital input interfaces of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs). Shipments start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005229/en/

Toshiba: a 10Mbps high-speed communication logic output photocoupler "TLP2363" (Photo: Business Wire)

The new photocoupler’s specifications include both the minimum and maximum values of its threshold input current at its operating temperature range (-40 to 105℃). Use of the photocoupler in combination with appropriate resistors for current control realizes a 24V digital input module that follows IEC 61131-2 Type 1[1] specifications.

In addition, the new product’s circuit suppresses chattering noise so that its output is clearly either “low” or “high,” even with a slow input signal with a long (60s or less) rise or fall time. This eliminates the need for a waveform shaping circuit in the output part, reducing the number of components.

The photocoupler is packaged in the thin 5pin SO6, and has a maximum height of 2.3mm. Its slim shape brings greater freedom to component layout on printed circuit boards.

Applications

High-speed digital interfaces (PLCs, measuring equipment and control equipment, etc.)

Features

Minimum value of threshold input current : I FHL =0.3mA (min)

=0.3mA (min) Maximum value of threshold input current : I FHL =2.4mA (max)

=2.4mA (max) Wide operating temperature range: T opr = -40 to 105℃

= -40 to 105℃ Data transfer rate: 10Mbps (typ.)

High immunity to a slow input (maximum 60s)

Operable for 3.3V / 5V supply voltage systems

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @T a = -40 to 105℃) Part number Package Absolute maximum ratings Electrical characteristics Switching characteristics Isolation Characteristic Stock

Check &

Purchase Name Height max (mm) Operating temperature T opr max (℃) Output current I O (mA) Supply current I CCH , I CCL max (mA) Threshold input current (H/L) I FHL min/max (mA) Propagation delay time t pHL , t pLH max (ns) Common -mode transient immunity CM H , CM L min @T a =25℃ (kV/μs) Isolation voltage min @T a =25℃ (Vrms) TLP2363 5pin SO6 2.3 105 25 4 0.3/2.4 80 ±20 3750 Buy Online

Note:

[1] Specifies the requirements and tests for PLC devices

Follow the link below for more on the new product.

TLP2363

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TLP2363

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s optical devices line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto.html

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:

TLP2363

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TLP2363.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:

Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3457-3431

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005229/en/

Source: Businesswire