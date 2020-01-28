Toshiba Launches Compact High-Speed Communication Logic Output Photocoupler for Programmable Logic Controllers

January 28, 2020
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TLP2363,” a 10Mbps high-speed communication logic output photocoupler for 24V digital input interfaces of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs). Shipments start today.
Toshiba: a 10Mbps high-speed communication logic output photocoupler "TLP2363" (Photo: Business Wire)
The new photocoupler’s specifications include both the minimum and maximum values of its threshold input current at its operating temperature range (-40 to 105℃). Use of the photocoupler in combination with appropriate resistors for current control realizes a 24V digital input module that follows IEC 61131-2 Type 1[1] specifications.
In addition, the new product’s circuit suppresses chattering noise so that its output is clearly either “low” or “high,” even with a slow input signal with a long (60s or less) rise or fall time. This eliminates the need for a waveform shaping circuit in the output part, reducing the number of components.
The photocoupler is packaged in the thin 5pin SO6, and has a maximum height of 2.3mm. Its slim shape brings greater freedom to component layout on printed circuit boards.
Applications
Features
Main Specifications
|
(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta= -40 to 105℃)
|
Part
number
|
Package
|
Absolute
maximum ratings
|
Electrical
characteristics
|
Switching
characteristics
|
Isolation
Characteristic
|
Stock
|
Name
|
Height
max
(mm)
|
Operating
temperature
Topr
max
(℃)
|
Output
current
IO
(mA)
|
Supply
current
ICCH, ICCL
max
(mA)
|
Threshold
input
current
(H/L)
IFHL
min/max
(mA)
|
Propagation
delay time
tpHL, tpLH
max
(ns)
|
Common
-mode
transient
immunity
CMH, CML
min
@Ta=25℃
(kV/μs)
|
Isolation
voltage
min
@Ta=25℃
(Vrms)
|
5pin SO6
|
2.3
|
105
|
25
|
4
|
0.3/2.4
|
80
|
±20
|
3750
Note:
[1] Specifies the requirements and tests for PLC devices
Follow the link below for more on the new product.
TLP2363
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TLP2363
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s optical devices line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto.html
To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:
TLP2363
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TLP2363.html
*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
|
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
