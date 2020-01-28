  • Download mobile app
28 Jan 2020
Toshiba Launches Compact High-Speed Communication Logic Output Photocoupler for Programmable Logic Controllers

by businesswireindia.com

January 28, 2020

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TLP2363,” a 10Mbps high-speed communication logic output photocoupler for 24V digital input interfaces of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs). Shipments start today.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005229/en/

 
Toshiba: a 10Mbps high-speed communication logic output photocoupler "TLP2363" (Photo: Business Wire)

The new photocoupler’s specifications include both the minimum and maximum values of its threshold input current at its operating temperature range (-40 to 105℃). Use of the photocoupler in combination with appropriate resistors for current control realizes a 24V digital input module that follows IEC 61131-2 Type 1[1] specifications.

 

In addition, the new product’s circuit suppresses chattering noise so that its output is clearly either “low” or “high,” even with a slow input signal with a long (60s or less) rise or fall time. This eliminates the need for a waveform shaping circuit in the output part, reducing the number of components.

 

The photocoupler is packaged in the thin 5pin SO6, and has a maximum height of 2.3mm. Its slim shape brings greater freedom to component layout on printed circuit boards.

 

Applications

 
  • High-speed digital interfaces (PLCs, measuring equipment and control equipment, etc.)

Features

 
  • Minimum value of threshold input current : IFHL=0.3mA (min)
  • Maximum value of threshold input current : IFHL=2.4mA (max)
  • Wide operating temperature range: Topr = -40 to 105℃
  • Data transfer rate: 10Mbps (typ.)
  • High immunity to a slow input (maximum 60s)
  • Operable for 3.3V / 5V supply voltage systems

Main Specifications

 

(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta= -40 to 105℃)

Part

 

number

Package

Absolute

 

maximum ratings

Electrical

 

characteristics

Switching

 

characteristics

Isolation

 

Characteristic

Stock
Check &
Purchase

 

 

Name

Height

 

max

 

(mm)

Operating

 

temperature

 

Topr

 

max

 

(℃)

Output

 

current

 

IO

 

(mA)

Supply

 

current

 

ICCH, ICCL

 

max

 

(mA)

Threshold

 

input

 

current

 

(H/L)

 

IFHL

 

min/max

 

(mA)

Propagation

 

delay time

 

tpHL, tpLH

 

max

 

(ns)

Common

 

-mode

 

transient

 

immunity

 

CMH, CML

 

min

 

@Ta=25℃

 

(kV/μs)

Isolation

 

voltage

 

min

 

@Ta=25℃

 

(Vrms)

TLP2363

5pin SO6

2.3

105

25

4

0.3/2.4

80

±20

3750

Buy Online

Note:
[1] Specifies the requirements and tests for PLC devices

 

Follow the link below for more on the new product.
TLP2363
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TLP2363

 

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s optical devices line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto.html

 

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:
TLP2363
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TLP2363.html

 

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

 

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

 

 
Source: Businesswire

