26 Sep 2019, Edition - 1535, Thursday
Toshiba Launches High-voltage Dual-channel Solenoid Driver IC

by businesswireindia.com

September 26, 2019

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TB67S112PG,” a dual-channel solenoid driver IC that achieves high-voltage and low ON resistance drive. Mass production starts today.

 

Toshiba: a dual-channel solenoid driver IC “TB67S112PG” that achieves high-voltage and low ON resistance drive. (Photo: Business Wire)

TB67S112PG incorporates two channels, each consisting of a low-side MOSFET and a regenerative common diode that can independently drive a solenoid or a relay, devices that are widely used in applications such as amusement equipment (slot machines), home appliances (air-conditioners and refrigerators), and industrial equipment (banking terminals such as ATMs, office automation equipment, and factory automation equipment).

 

Toshiba already markets "TB67S111PG," a four-channel solenoid driver IC, and the eight channel "TB67S158NG/FTG." The addition of the “TB67S112PG” offers users wider product- sourcing possibilities, based on the number of solenoids to be controlled.

 

Key Features

 
  • Two channels, each with a low-side MOSFET and a regenerative common diode
    Independent control of each output is suitable for solenoid and relay drives.
  • High voltage (50V) and low ON resistance (0.3Ω) drive
    High-voltage (50V) MOSFET in the output unit supports solenoid and relay drives.
    Low ON resistance (0.3Ω) reduces heat generation during motor operation.
  • Built-in error detections with automatic reset functions
    Thermal shutdown detection and overcurrent protection. When thermal shutdown is activated, error detection flags (ERR) are output, ensuring equipment safety and highly reliable designs.


Applications

 

Amusement equipment (slot machines), home appliances (air-conditioners and refrigerators), and industrial equipment (banking terminals such as ATMs, office automation equipment, and factory automation equipment).

 

Main Specifications

 

Part number

TB67S112PG

Function

Dual-channel solenoid driver

Package

DIP16-P-300-2.54A

Input

Control I/F

Parallel input (TTL level)

VM power supply voltage

4.5V to 47V

Output

Output rating (voltage)

50V (max)

Output rating (current)

1.5A per channel (max)

Output ON resistance

0.3Ω (typ.)

Common diode

Built in

Safety function

Thermal shut down and over current detection with automatic reset functions
Under voltage lockout
Thermal shutdown flag output

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

 

Customer Inquiries:
System Devices Marketing Dept.II
Tel: +81-3-3457-3332
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

 

 
