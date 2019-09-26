Toshiba Launches High-voltage Dual-channel Solenoid Driver IC

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TB67S112PG,” a dual-channel solenoid driver IC that achieves high-voltage and low ON resistance drive. Mass production starts today.

TB67S112PG incorporates two channels, each consisting of a low-side MOSFET and a regenerative common diode that can independently drive a solenoid or a relay, devices that are widely used in applications such as amusement equipment (slot machines), home appliances (air-conditioners and refrigerators), and industrial equipment (banking terminals such as ATMs, office automation equipment, and factory automation equipment).

Toshiba already markets "TB67S111PG," a four-channel solenoid driver IC, and the eight channel "TB67S158NG/FTG." The addition of the “TB67S112PG” offers users wider product- sourcing possibilities, based on the number of solenoids to be controlled.

Key Features

Two channels, each with a low-side MOSFET and a regenerative common diode

Independent control of each output is suitable for solenoid and relay drives.

High voltage (50V) and low ON resistance (0.3Ω) drive

High-voltage (50V) MOSFET in the output unit supports solenoid and relay drives.

Low ON resistance (0.3Ω) reduces heat generation during motor operation.

Built-in error detections with automatic reset functions

Thermal shutdown detection and overcurrent protection. When thermal shutdown is activated, error detection flags (ERR) are output, ensuring equipment safety and highly reliable designs.



Applications

Amusement equipment (slot machines), home appliances (air-conditioners and refrigerators), and industrial equipment (banking terminals such as ATMs, office automation equipment, and factory automation equipment).

Main Specifications

Part number TB67S112PG Function Dual-channel solenoid driver Package DIP16-P-300-2.54A Input Control I/F Parallel input (TTL level) VM power supply voltage 4.5V to 47V Output Output rating (voltage) 50V (max) Output rating (current) 1.5A per channel (max) Output ON resistance 0.3Ω (typ.) Common diode Built in Safety function Thermal shut down and over current detection with automatic reset functions

Under voltage lockout

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

