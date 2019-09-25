  • Download mobile app
25 Sep 2019
Toshiba Launches Voltage Driven Photorelay in Industry’s Smallest Package with Reduced Input Power Dissipation

by businesswireindia.com

September 25, 2019

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started to ship “TLP3407SR,” a new voltage driven photorelay that delivers lower power dissipation and the industry’s smallest[1] mounting area.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005297/en/

 
Toshiba: a new voltage driven photorelay “TLP3407SR” that delivers lower power dissipation and the industry's smallest mounting area. (Photo: Business Wire)

TLP3407SR has a maximum limited LED current of 1mA at voltage input, a reduction to about one third of that of the earlier “TLP3407SRH.” With this, the new photorelay cuts maximum input power dissipation to 3.3mW[2], supporting lower power consumption by equipment such as probe cards, automatic semiconductor test equipment (ATE), semiconductor testers, and the boards of associated application.

 

When the input is a high voltage of 5V or more, the new photorelay can be driven by adding an external resistor in series, which allows designs with a maximum trigger LED reference current of 0.2mA. This approach realizes lower input current design in tester circuits.

 

The TLP3407SR’s small S-VSON4T[3] package has a mounting area of 2.9mm2, about 27% smaller than the current VSONR4[4] package and the industry’s smallest[1]. It supports size reductions in equipment like probe cards, or mounting of more photorelays.

 

Applications

 
  • Probe cards
  • Automatic semiconductor test equipment (ATE)
  • Logic and memory testers, etc.
  • Measuring instruments (Oscilloscope, data logger, etc.)
     

Features

 
  • Low input power dissipation: 3.3mW (max) @3.3V, ILIM(LED)=1mA (max)
  • Industry’s smallest[1] mounting area : 2.9mm2 (typ.)
  • Two input voltages adopted for the control signal: DC3.3V (typ.) and DC5V (typ.)
     

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25 ℃)

Part number

TLP3407SR

TLP3406SRH

 

[5]

TLP3406SRL

 

[5]

TLP3407SRH

 

[5]

TLP3407SRL

 

[5]

TLP3412SRH

 

[5]

Package

S-VSON4T

Absolute

 

maximum

 

ratings

OFF-state output terminal
voltage VOFF (V)

60

30

30

60

60

60

ON-state current ION (A)

1

1.5

1.5

1

1

0.4

ON-state current (pulsed)

 

IONP (A)

3

4.5

4.5

3

3

1.2

Recommended
operating
conditions

Applied input forward voltage

 

VIN (typ.) (V)

3.3

3.3

1.8

3.3

1.8

3.3

Electrical

 

characteristics

Limited LED current

 

ILIM(LED) max (mA)

 

@VIN

1
(@3.3 V)

Trigger LED current

 

IFT max (mA)

0.2

Operating voltage

 

VFON max (V)

3

3

1.6

3

1.6

3

ON-state resistance

 

RON max (Ω)

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

1.5

Output capacitance

 

COFF typ. (pF)

80

120

120

80

80

max 20

OFF-state current

 

IOFF max (nA)

 

@VOFF

1

 

(@50V)

1

 

(@20V)

1

 

(@20V)

1

 

(@50V)

1

 

(@50V)

1

 

(@50V)

Switching

 

characteristics

Turn-on time tON max (ms)

20

2

2

2

1

0.5

Turn-off time tOFF max (ms)

1

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Isolation

 

characteristic

Isolation voltage

 

BVS min (Vrms)

500

500

500

500

500

500

Stock Check & Purchase

Buy Online

Buy Online

Buy Online

Buy Online

Buy Online

Buy Online

Notes:
[1] For photorelay products; Toshiba survey, as of September 24, 2019.
[2] @ the time with 3.3V input
[3] S-VSON4T: 2.0×1.45mm (typ.)
[4] VSONR4: 2.75×1.45mm (typ.)
[5] Current products

 

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s photorelay line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photorelay.html

 

To check availability of the new product at online distributors, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TLP3407SR.html

 

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

 

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

 

 
Source: Businesswire

