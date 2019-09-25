Toshiba Launches Voltage Driven Photorelay in Industry’s Smallest Package with Reduced Input Power Dissipation

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started to ship “TLP3407SR,” a new voltage driven photorelay that delivers lower power dissipation and the industry’s smallest[1] mounting area.

TLP3407SR has a maximum limited LED current of 1mA at voltage input, a reduction to about one third of that of the earlier “TLP3407SRH.” With this, the new photorelay cuts maximum input power dissipation to 3.3mW[2], supporting lower power consumption by equipment such as probe cards, automatic semiconductor test equipment (ATE), semiconductor testers, and the boards of associated application.

When the input is a high voltage of 5V or more, the new photorelay can be driven by adding an external resistor in series, which allows designs with a maximum trigger LED reference current of 0.2mA. This approach realizes lower input current design in tester circuits.

The TLP3407SR’s small S-VSON4T[3] package has a mounting area of 2.9mm2, about 27% smaller than the current VSONR4[4] package and the industry’s smallest[1]. It supports size reductions in equipment like probe cards, or mounting of more photorelays.

Applications

Probe cards

Automatic semiconductor test equipment (ATE)

Logic and memory testers, etc.

Measuring instruments (Oscilloscope, data logger, etc.)



Features

Low input power dissipation: 3.3mW (max) @3.3V, I LIM(LED) =1mA (max)

=1mA (max) Industry’s smallest [1] mounting area : 2.9mm 2 (typ.)

mounting area : 2.9mm (typ.) Two input voltages adopted for the control signal: DC3.3V (typ.) and DC5V (typ.)



Main Specifications (@T a =25 ℃) Part number TLP3407SR TLP3406SRH [5] TLP3406SRL [5] TLP3407SRH [5] TLP3407SRL [5] TLP3412SRH [5] Package S-VSON4T Absolute maximum ratings OFF-state output terminal

voltage V OFF (V) 60 30 30 60 60 60 ON-state current I ON (A) 1 1.5 1.5 1 1 0.4 ON-state current (pulsed) I ONP (A) 3 4.5 4.5 3 3 1.2 Recommended

operating

conditions Applied input forward voltage V IN (typ.) (V) 3.3 3.3 1.8 3.3 1.8 3.3 Electrical characteristics Limited LED current I LIM(LED) max (mA) @V IN 1

(@3.3 V) ー ー ー ー ー Trigger LED current I FT max (mA) 0.2 ー ー ー ー ー Operating voltage V FON max (V) 3 3 1.6 3 1.6 3 ON-state resistance R ON max (Ω) 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.5 Output capacitance C OFF typ. (pF) 80 120 120 80 80 max 20 OFF-state current I OFF max (nA) @V OFF 1 (@50V) 1 (@20V) 1 (@20V) 1 (@50V) 1 (@50V) 1 (@50V) Switching characteristics Turn-on time t ON max (ms) 20 2 2 2 1 0.5 Turn-off time t OFF max (ms) 1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Isolation characteristic Isolation voltage BV S min (Vrms) 500 500 500 500 500 500 Stock Check & Purchase Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online

Notes:

[1] For photorelay products; Toshiba survey, as of September 24, 2019.

[2] @ the time with 3.3V input

[3] S-VSON4T: 2.0×1.45mm (typ.)

[4] VSONR4: 2.75×1.45mm (typ.)

[5] Current products

