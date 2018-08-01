  • Download mobile app

01 Aug 2018

Toshiba Memory Corporation Announces Merger with K. K. Pangea and Appointment of New Directors, Executive Officers and Statutory Auditors

by businesswireindia.com

August 1, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Memory Corporation today announced that it consummated the merger with K. K. Pangea which is its parent company on August 1, 2018. The company name after the merger is Toshiba Memory Corporation. Today the company also introduces the executive officer system to improve the efficiency of business execution and strengthen the corporate governance. The outline of Toshiba Memory and the list of its directors, executive officers and statutory auditors as of August 1, 2018 are as follows.

 
 

1. Outline of Toshiba Memory Corporation
Name   Toshiba Memory Corporation
Address   1-1 Shibaura 1-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Name and Title of
Representative

   Naruke Yasuo

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
Capital  

473,400,025,000 yen

Major Shareholders and
Shareholding Ratios

   BCPE Pangea Cayman, L.P. 49.9%

Toshiba Corporation 40.2%

 

Hoya Corporation 9.9%

 

*Based on ownership of voting rights
 
2. List of directors, executive officers and statutory auditors as of August 1, 2018
– Director    
Representative Director   Yasuo Naruke
Director   Yuji Sugimoto
Director   David Gross-Loh
Director   Masashi Suekane
Director   Hiroshi Suzuki
     
– Executive Officer    
President and Chief Executive Officer   Yasuo Naruke

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer (Chief
Operating Officer and Vice President of Memory Division)

   Tomoharu Watanabe

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer (Chief
Technology Officer)

   Nobuo Hayasaka
Managing Executive Officer (Chief Financial Officer )   Hideki Hanazawa

Managing Executive Officer (Chief Production Officer and
General Manager, Yokkaichi Operations)

   Tomoharu Matsushita
Managing Executive Officer (Chief Marketing Officer)   Naohisa Sano
Managing Executive Officer (Vice President of SSD Division)   Masashi Yokotsuka
Executive Officer (Chief Strategy Officer)   Shinichi Hashimoto
Executive Officer (Chief Information and Security Officer)   Akio Oka
Executive Officer (General Manager, Legal Affairs Division)   Takahiro Asakura

Executive Officer (General Manager, Human Resources and
Administration Division)

   Kyota Okishiro
     
– Statutory Auditor    
Statutory Auditor   Yurio Ogawa
Statutory Auditor   Shunsuke Nakahama
Statutory Auditor   Isao Morita
 

About Toshiba Memory Corporation

 

Toshiba Memory Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is dedicated to the development, production and sales of flash memory and SSDs. In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Toshiba Memory pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high density applications including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/top.html

 

 

 

 
