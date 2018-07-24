  • Download mobile app

24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
  • Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
  • Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
  • Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
  • MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
  • J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
  • At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
  • Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
  • Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
  • A student of class 12 was stabbed in his class after he took a stand against eve-teasing in Jind, Haryana
Toshiba Memory Corporation Starts Construction of the First Fabrication Facility in Kitakami City, Iwate Prefecture

by businesswireindia.com

July 24, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first semiconductor fabrication facility (fab), called K1, in Kitakami, Iwate prefecture, in northeastern Japan. On its completion in autumn 2019, the facility will be one of the most advanced manufacturing operations in the world, dedicated to production of 3D flash memory.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005189/en/

 

Artist's impression of the new fab (K1) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toshiba Memory continues to advance technologies in flash memory. The company is now leading the way forward with advances in its BiCS FLASH™, its proprietary 3D flash memory.

 

Demand for 3D flash memory is increasing significantly on fast growing demand for enterprise servers, datacenters and smartphones. Toshiba memory expects continued strong growth in the mid and long term. The new facility will make a major contribution to business competitiveness in corporation with Yokkaichi operations.

 

The new facility will not only be the largest Toshiba Memory fab, but it will be the most advanced as well. It will be constructed with a seismic isolation structure that allows it to absorb earthquake tremors, and it will reduce environmental loads by deployment of the latest energy-saving manufacturing facilities. It will also introduce an advanced production system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity. Decisions on the new fab’s equipment investment, production capacity and production plan will reflect market trends.

 

Toshiba Memory expects to continue its joint venture investments in the new facility based on ongoing discussions with Western Digital Corporation.

 

Going forward, Toshiba Memory will continue to actively cultivate initiatives aimed at strengthening competitiveness, including timely capital investments and R&D in line with market trends. The company will also contribute to the development of the regional economy of Iwate prefecture, Japan.

 

About Toshiba Memory Corporation

 

Toshiba Memory Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is dedicated to the development, production and sales of flash memory and SSDs. In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Toshiba Memory pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high density applications including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/top.html

 

 

 

 
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005189/en/
