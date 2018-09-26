Toshiba Releases DC Brushed Motor Driver IC with Current Limiter Detection

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) today launches an integrated dual H-bridge DC brushed motor driver IC that includes an output current limiter function rated at 50V / 3.0A. The new TB67H401FTG device can handle applications where monitoring and feedback of the motor state is necessary, including office equipment, ATMs, home appliances, robotic cleaners and more—all devices that have grown in popularity in recent years and that often incorporate DC brushed motors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006329/en/

Toshiba: An integrated dual H-bridge DC brushed motor driver IC "TB67H401FTG" that includes an output current limiter function. (Photo: Business Wire)

Until now, safe control of DC brushed motors has been accomplished by limiting the upper value of the motor current through a constant current limit. Over current is generated by the motor lock and is read from an external resistor through external circuitry, operational amplifiers and comparators, which increases the component count and circuit complexity.

The highly integrated TB67H401FTG is fabricated with Toshiba’s BiCD process and has an inbuilt flag output circuit, which monitors the current state and indicates when it has reached the upper threshold. This ends the need for external circuitry and delivers smaller, more efficient motor solutions with reduced BOM costs.

The TB67H401FTG supports a total of four drive modes; forward (CW), reverse (CCW), brake (short brake) and stop (off). It also includes a mode switching function that extends the application range. Single-bridge mode supports a single channel current of up to 6.0A, while dual-bridge mode allows use of two motors, with a single IC driving up to 3.0A per motor.

The low on-resistance MOSFETs incorporated into the H-bridge (High side + Low side =0.49Ω typ.) ensure low losses and efficient operation. An internal regulator allows the device to be driven from a single 5V supply.

The tiny device is housed in a 7mm x 7mm x 0.9mm QFN48 package, which also includes thermal shutdown detection, over current protection and under voltage lockout. A general error detection signal enhances system safety by providing a warning to the main system controller.

TB67H401FTG is now in mass production.

Applications

Applications that need to monitor and feedback results on the motor drive state—industrial equipment, including office equipment and ATMs, home appliances, and robotic cleaners.

Main features

1. Flag output function

A flag output function outputs results from the current limiter detection to an external device. It helps reduce the number of external amplifiers and comparators.

2. Mode switching function (single-bridge and dual-bridge modes)

Single-bridge mode supports high load drives (large current drive of 6.0 A). Dual-bridge mode supports driving of two motors with a single IC (3.0 A / 2 channels). It widens the range of applications.

3. Other error detections

Thermal shutdown detection, over current protection, and under voltage lockout. The error detection signal can be output to the external device, helping to enhance safety.

Main specifications Part number TB67H401FTG Control I/F Parallel inputs Absolute

maximum ratings 50 V, 6.0 A (Single bridge mode), 50 V, 3.0 A (Dual bridge mode) Package QFN48 (Size: 7 mm×7 mm×0.9 mm, pitch of pins: 0.5 mm) Drive Mode Forward (CW), Reverse (CCW), Brake (Short brake), Stop (OFF) Other features Built-in flag output function that shows the result of the current limiter detection. Switch between single-bridge mode and dual-bridge mode Built-in current limiter function (constant current PWM control) Error detection signal output function (Thermal shutdown, over current protection, and under voltage lockout) Supports the power-on sequence by the single power drive. Stock Check &

Purchase Buy Online

For further information about the new product, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/linear/motordriver/detail.TB67H401FTG.html

Customer Inquiries

Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department

Tel: +81-44-548-2876

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006329/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006329/en/Source: Businesswire