  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Sep 2018, Edition - 1170, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The court noted that necessary rules for balancing rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants will be issued soon.
  • SC: Will serve the public interest, move to bring in transparency
  • The baby, identified as Arnav Varma, had reportedly developed some breathing problem
  • Section 47 of the Aadhaar Act struck down
  • Section 57 of the Aadhar Act revoked
  • Section 33(2) of Aadhar Act revoked
  • Congress trying to forge foreign alliances: Modi at MP poll rally
  • 12-hour BJP bandh in West Bengal, train services affected for 5-10 minutes
  • French President Emmanuel Macron says Rafale deal was a “government-to-government” discussion
  • Foreign media links Trump’s big praise for India to its cutting Iran oil
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Toshiba's New Global Brand Identity to Promote Growth and Development

by businesswireindia.com

September 26, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) has today unveiled a new global brand identity the “Essence of Toshiba,” a restatement of its abiding purpose and values. The Essence of Toshiba replaces Toshiba’s previous Group Management Vision, Brand Statement and Brand Tagline.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006288/en/

 

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The Essence of Toshiba will be applied across all Toshiba Group companies and in all markets, as part of an initiative to harmonize and integrate the Group’s diverse businesses and operations around the world.

 

As a forward-looking and entrepreneurial Toshiba continues its business transformation, the restated corporate philosophy and new brand identity will provide a strong and consistent framework for all communication. A summation of core management values and the DNA that has shaped the company for 143 years, the Essence of Toshiba will guide Toshiba in building a sustainable future by focusing on business domains that support modern life and society, and creating value with reliable technologies.

 

The Essence of Toshiba was introduced in-house throughout Toshiba’s global organization on July 1. From October 1, it will be deployed in all of the Group’s activities, supported by a new visual identity. The scope of the rebranding will be revealed through a global advertising campaign, a refreshed digital and social strategy, along with a full set of branded communications materials and assets.

 

Ichiro Hirata, Toshiba's Corporate Vice President and leader of the Brand Project Team, said, “We believe these strategic moves will help us establish strong foundations for Toshiba’s future. Our updated brand identity reflects our ambition to contribute to a planet that’s safer and cleaner, a society that’s both sustainable and dynamic, a life as comfortable as it is exciting, setting us on a path to deliver answers that will bring on a brilliant new day.”

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006288/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿