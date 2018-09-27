Tourism Department Ropes in CoRover Connect to Innovate Tourism in J&K

by businesswireindia.com

With a mission to provide safe, convenient and fun-filled travel experiences to the visitors and to increase tourist influx into Jammu & Kashmir State, the Tourism Department brought innovations and roped in an award-winning IT company CoRover to virtually connect with tourists while they visit any tourist destination and need any assistance during their forward journey in the State.While launching the CoRover Connect, which is a Software as a Service (SaaS) based platform, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh. Sanjeev Verma said that the aim behind the launch of the application is to connect tourists in a particular location with each other, with administrative staff and with the verified/curated service providers to provide a safe and convenient travel & stay experience.The State Government is always committed to boost tourism in J&K that will ultimately generate employment and livelihood avenues for the people, Div Com said and added that it is high time for Tourism Department to bring innovations and attract tourists that will boost the economy of the State in a big way.He also congratulated the CoRover team for their innovative ideas to bring both government and tourists at a common platform to provide an oversight and they also help the government to serve better and enhances trust among tourists.While talking on other features of the application, Founder of CoRover Mr. Ankush Sabharwal informed that the platform will display all the information about the tourist destinations and the nearby amenities available at a particular tourist spot."Keeping safety of tourists visiting J&K, we have introduced a 'Panic Button' for visitors to seek help from other visitors in the location, in case of any emergency," Mr. Sabharwal said.He elaborated that CoRover is an ISO certified company and a Bangalore based startup, we have collaborated with J&K Government to boost tourism in a similar fashion as we are working with Karnataka Tourism, Israel and other National/International Tourism Boards.Speaking on the occasion, COO CoRover, Manav Gandotra said that the company is hopeful of getting a good response from tourists and he also thanked Director, Tourism Department, Sh. Om Prakash Bhagat and Deputy Director Sh. S. K. Attri to provide an opportunity to work in collaboration with Tourism Department and hope that it will increase the tourist influx to the State. He added that the Department has spent significant effort to customize this app for Jammu Tourism.He also assured that the company will upgrade the mobile application from time to time so that we can and provide more facilities under one platform to tourists visiting the State.Director Tourism Department Sh. Om Prakash Bhagat, Deputy Director Sh. S. K. Attri, CoRover Co-Founder Kunal Bhakhri along with other dignitaries were also present in the event and they informed regarding the plans of Government to enhance Tourism in the State.