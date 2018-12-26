Trailer of Falsafa: The Other Side Starring Manit Joura and Geetanjali Singh will Give Audience Goosebumps

Himanshu Yadav’s Directorial venture, Falsafa: The Other Side is a thrilling revenge drama based on the story of a son who is in search of his parents’ murderer. While on the hunt of the killer, his path crosses with that of the female protagonist, who has also lost her father.

Falsafa: The Other Side

The two then join forces to seek revenge. Revenge is a situation that will create more graveyards and less paradise. Spilled blood and corpses can never be an answer to a human loss. The trailer has left the audience baffled and was trending on Twitter even hours after its release. Many audiences even mentioned that they couldn't wait for release of the film.



The film stars Manit Joura, Geetanjali Singh, Ridhima Grover and Sumit Gulati in lead roles. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped the second trailer of the film, which is bound to intrigue the audience further.

Falsafa: The Other Side Official Trailer

Please watch the movie trailer by clicking the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAiU5VlYPhY&feature=youtu.be

Falsafa: The Other Side has been written and Directed by Himanshu Yadav, produced by Vinod Kumar Yadav, Presented by V K Motion Pictures and is slated for release on 11th January, 2019.

V K motion pictures came into existence in the year 2017. Cinema in modern times is undergoing a change and with the evolved sense and understanding of the audience in India and worldwide, there is huge acceptance for meaningful stories for various genres. This production house is committed to bring to canvas such content and cater to meet of the ever progressive audience. Falsafa-the other side is one attempt to flag of a journey of 1000 miles.