Transphorm and Mouser Electronics Announce Global Distribution Agreement

Transphorm Inc.—the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability high-voltage (HV) Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors—today announced it has signed a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components. Per the agreement, Mouser will distribute Transphorm’s JEDEC- and AEC-Q101-qualified GaN FETs and evaluation tools.

As of today, Mouser offers devices from Transphorm’s 900 V TO-220 and 650 V TO-247 and TO-220 GaN FETs. The devices feature low crossover losses, reduced gate charge, and smaller reverse recovery charge, offering similar field reliability to silicon carbide (SiC) FETs and improved performance when compared to silicon MOSFETs. Compared to competitive GaN transistors, Transphorm’s FETs also offer the industry’s highest threshold voltage at 4 V and gate robustness rating at ±20 V.

Also available are Transphorm’s automotive-qualified GaN FETs including the TPH3205WSBQA, the industry’s first GaN solution to earn AEC-Q101 qualification, and the TP65H035WSQA, the industry’s first 175-degree-Celsius-rated AEC-Q101-qualified device. As with non-automotive applications, in-vehicle power systems using the 650 V GaN FETs can gain up to 40 percent more power density while reducing overall system costs by as much as 20 percent when compared to similar silicon-based solutions.

Lastly, Mouser stocks Transphorm’s evaluation platforms, allowing designers to study switching characteristics and efficiency. The kits support various power system topologies, including inverters, half-bridge buck or boost (through-hole and SMD solutions), and the bridgeless totem-pole PFC. They also cover a range of power ratings. Examples include the 1.2 kW and 2.5 kW half-bridge evaluation platforms as well as the 2.5 kW and 4 kW bridgeless totem-pole PFC evaluation platforms.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 26 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Transphorm

Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest performance, highest reliability 650 V and 900 V GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding the largest IP portfolio (1000+ issued and pending patents worldwide), Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. This is due to a vertically integrated business approach, which allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm: moving power electronics beyond Silicon limits. Website: transphormusa.com Twitter: @transphormusa.com

