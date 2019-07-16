Triton Digital Wins ExchangeWire’s The Wires APAC 2019 Best New Product or Service – Sell Side for their Supply-Side Platform, Yield-Op

by businesswireindia.com

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that they have been named the winner of ExchangeWire’s The Wires APAC 2019 Best New Product or Service – Sell Side for their supply-side platform, Yield-Op.

The Wires APAC recognizes the best use of ad tech across all aspects of media sales and buying within the Asia-Pacific region including East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and accepted submissions for the award from the likes of various ad tech vendors, marketing automation providers, media buying agencies, trading desks, agency trading desks, advertisers, and publishers.

“We are honored to have been selected as this year’s winner,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director Market Development & Strategy, Triton Digital, “Where creating innovative products that enable audio publishers to empower and fuel their digital audio and podcast monetization strategies is our top priority, receiving recognition for a product that does just that motivates us to continue creating solutions that grow the global industry that much more.”

Yield-Op is a built-for-audio supply-side platform (SSP) that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and music streaming services to connect and manage their programmatic demand sources efficiently. Yield-Op enables you to manage access, regulate pricing, and establish ad quality settings in the a2x marketplace, as well as configure both open and private marketplace deals with specific buyers, brands or sales houses. To learn more about Yield-Op contact [email protected].

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About ExchangeWire

ExchangeWire provides global data and insight on Marketing Technology, Advertising Technology and Programmatic Advertising. Delving deep into the business of martech, ad tech and programmatic advertising, ExchangeWire offers actionable market intelligence on emerging models and technology – as well as industry data and specific regional focus. For more information, please visit www.exchangewire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005550/en/

Source: Businesswire