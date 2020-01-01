Triveni Enterprises Commemorates 50 years of Excellence a Mind Liberating Journey to Renaissance

Triveni Enterprises, Headquartered in Bangalore, is a name to reckon with and is on the list of top suppliers of Steel & supply of serviced steel in India. Celebrating its Golden Jubilee in January 2020, Triveni Enterprises has been a closely held family business retaining the values of customer focus & precise quality, and founded by late Shri. O.P. Agarwal.

Headed by Ashirwad Agarwal with Masters in Business Administration, & thorough knowledge in the steel field, skilled personnel, driven by a seasoned flat structured management with over many decades of experience and team of over 250 personal ensure that every product is of impeccable quality. Triveni Enterprises serves all sectors like Construction & Infrastructures, Automotive, Engineering, Fabrication, Flyover & more. Large project Contractors, Builders & Industries have trusted Triveni over the years for the supply of steel for their projects.

Ashirwad Agarwal, Managing Director, Triveni Enterprises says, “Inception to Golden Jubilee has been an impressive track record of longstanding success – and sets that extra mile to deliver that extra perfection. It is directly attributed to its tradition of excellence and unwavering emphasis on innovation which not only benefits us and our customers,” he further added, “The superior capability and capacity along with our rich experience, integrity and reliability, are the bedrock of the company’s foundation which provides a wide range of solutions for the customer’s Steel requirement.”

To Commemorate the Golden Jubilee many dignitaries from the Steel Industry have consented to grace the occasion and inaugurate new Machine lines on 4th January 2020, 11 am onwards at Triveni Enterprises, No 112, Cheemasandra Village, Opp Prestige Tranquility on Airport Link Road, Old Madras Road, Bangalore 560049.

Triveni Enterprises is ISO 9001:2015 and its core strength lies in the development & supply in accordance with client specifications whether the steel requirements large or small, complex or simple – Triveni Enterprises unfailingly delivers. Triveni Enterprises is India’s first Integrated Steel Service Centre. The plant is fully geared towards World class infrastructure for a Global edge. Triveni Enterprises has also diversified into Wind Power & Hydro Power.