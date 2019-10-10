Trivest Partners Announces Quatrro Business Support Services, a New TGIF Platform Investment

by businesswireindia.com

Trivest Partners, LP (“Trivest” or the “Firm”) announces it has made an investment in Quatrro Business Support Services (“QBSS” or “the Company”). The QBSS transaction represents the 9th platform company investment in the Trivest Growth Investment Fund (“TGIF”), a $225 million fund dedicated to making growth and non-control investments in founder/family-owned businesses.

Trivest joins VSS in the investment. CM Sharma, founder of CHM Ventures and a BPO industry veteran who has now taken over as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has invested alongside Trivest and VSS to retain a minority ownership in the business.

Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, QBSS serves small and medium-sized businesses across North America and global enterprise customers across North America and Europe. Founded in 2008, the Company provides an integrated portfolio of BPO services, including accounting, finance, billing, human resources, payroll, tax, IT help desk, technical support, and other back-office services to a wide range of industries.

QBSS’s unique capabilities have enabled its customers to experience excellent process and operational improvements in their businesses, while reducing operating costs. The Company has significant experience supporting multi-unit restaurant and retail operations for franchise operators, as well as non-profit organizations, hospitals and other businesses. QBSS’s customers are supported by over 750 dedicated employees and delivery centers and offices across Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; St. Paul, Minnesota; and India.

QBSS continues to build out its seamless, end-to-end billing support services to support companies in different industries, including the quick service and fast casual restaurant market where many franchised restaurants are customers.

Jamie Elias, Partner at Trivest, commented, “We are excited to partner with VSS and a talented BPO executive like CM Sharma to accelerate QBSS’s already impressive organic growth. Additionally, Trivest, along with VSS, will assist CM Sharma and the QBSS senior leadership team with an aggressive but thoughtful add-on acquisition program aimed at increasing the Company’s size and scale in the coming years.”

“VSS’ investment in QBSS reflects our expertise in investing in and building technology-enabled BPO and customer relationship businesses,” said Patrick Turner, Managing Director at VSS. “QBSS is the outsourcing partner of choice to small and mid-sized businesses across a wide range of industries in the U.S., where its customer satisfaction and high touch service have enabled it to steadily accrue world class companies as customers.”

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Trivest and VSS, who each bring decades of proven business-building experience, flexible capital resources and operational acumen to transform even fast-growing businesses like QBSS into industry leaders,” said, CM Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Quatrro Business Support Services. “We are focused on delivering excellent value to our customers with our integrated portfolio of market-leading tech-enabled BPO services that empowers business performance and helps our customers improve.”

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners, LP, with offices in Miami, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder/family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed over 300 transactions, totaling approximately $6 billion in value, and has significant experience in assisting tech-enabled business service companies scale through market share capture and add-on acquisitions. For additional information, please visit www.trivest.com

About VSS

VSS is a private investment firm that invests in the information, education, healthcare, and tech-enabled business services industries. VSS provides capital for growth financings, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately-negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring control or non-control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. For additional information, please visit www.vss.com

About Quatrro Business Support Services

Quatrro Business Support Services (“QBSS”) is a leading provider of end-to-end tech-enabled business process management services aimed at meeting the needs of small to medium sized businesses while also scaling to meet the needs of enterprise organizations. QBSS offers a broad range of platforms and cloud-based accounting and payroll services by leveraging the industry's leading accounting/payroll systems designed to create economies of scale resulting in enhanced financial visibility, lower costs and improved business processes. Its client base includes more than 800 small and medium-sized businesses across the restaurant, retail, healthcare, childcare, hospitality and non-profit industries, including franchises of some of the most iconic brands in the nation. For additional information, please visit www.quatrrobss.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005625/en/

Source: Businesswire