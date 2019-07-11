Trivitron Healthcare’s Radiology Division- Kiran Medical Systems Launches ZeroLead Air, a Portfolio of Lightweight Radiation Protection Aprons

by businesswireindia.com

Kiran Medical Systems, the radiology division of Trivitron Healthcare and a global leader in Radiation Protection Products, has developed ZeroLead Air Series of Radiation Protection Aprons using cutting edge Microparticle Technology to offer Aprons that are “Lighter than the Lightest”.Radiation Protection Aprons are an essential accessory worn by healthcare providers during most medical procedures involving ionizing radiation. They play a cardinal role in protecting the healthcare providers from the damaging effects of ionizing radiation generated by X-ray systems, C-Arm systems, Cathlabs, Fluoroscopy Systems and CT. Radiation Protection Aprons are heavy and considering the fact that most healthcare providers need to wear such Aprons for extended durations every day, it affects the general comfort and puts a lot of strain on the joints during long procedures.Keeping these considerations in mind, Kiran has been developing light weight aprons over the years using novel core material technologies. Ultralite, ZeroLead are examples of such lightweight Aprons that Kiran has been offering. ZeroLead Air is a quantum leap in this endeavour, made possible through extensive research in particle engineering and material science. These Aprons are 10% lighter than existing ZeroLead Aprons without compromising the radiation attenuation levels that Kiran Aprons are known for. The use of novel plasticizers ensure that the Aprons offer a soft and supple feel further enhancing the comfort. All ZeroLead Air Aprons would feature Kiran’s Satin Touch fabric with Anti-microbial coating and is expected to set a Global benchmark in Premium Radiation Protection Segment., said, "Kiran has been committed to the field of Radiology and has been offering Research Oriented World Class products for 4 decades. The launch of Zerolead Air is a step further in our endeavour of offering the ultimate to our customers who have reposed their trust and faith on the Kiran brand all these years. We are obsessed with our customer’s needs and we work hard to identify the unmet needs of Radiologists across the world and direct our efforts towards research and development to develop state of the art products to address these unmet needs. ZeroLead Air is the Culmination of 4 Decades of Experience in Radiation Protection and we are sure it would be a global benchmark for a good period of time to come.”Kiran’s product portfolio includes a comprehensive range of Radiation Protection Products, Utley’s range of Mobile & Fixed Radiography systems, Infinity and Elite series of Analog & Digital C-arm systems, Snored Ultrasound Systems, Felicia – Digital Mammography, K-series Contrast Media, Anti-scatter X-ray grids and a wide range of Imaging Consumables & Accessories.Source: Businesswire