Trustech 2019: Smart Security Solutions for Digital Identification and Contactless Payment

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) presents leading edge hardware-based security solutions for digital identification and contactless payment. Exhibits and demonstrations at the Infineon booth RIV C 050 at the Trustech trade event in Cannes, 26 to 28 November
, include:
Accelerating ID project execution with SECORA™ ID
SECORA™ ID is a ready-to-go Java Card™ solution optimized for electronic ID use cases. Based on Infineon’s industry leading security controllers, SECORA ID comes with an operating system targeted to be certified according to highest security standards, standardized applets and innovative packages. Check out the live demonstration and discover how quickly and easily SECORA ID can be integrated into ID projects and adapted to local needs.
Boosting contactless payment with 40nm SLC3x platform
Infineon’s new generation of SLC3x security chip solutions is based on a 40nm concept that provides outstanding performance and scalability for a vast array of smart card applications as well as payment wearables. Smart card manufacturers and payment solution providers will benefit from a family architecture based on the de-facto industry standard ARM®, Infineon’s contactless excellence as well as innovative logistic concepts. Infineon’s SLC3x series is the industry’s most advanced security controller portfolio.
Driving user convenience with biometric authentication
Infineon and Next have been working on reference platforms since November 2018 with the aim to accelerate adoption of biometric smart cards in a multitude of applications and to provide a smooth and convenient user experience. NEXT Biometrics will present its latest product for the smart card industry at its booth E044. NEXT’s fingerprint sensor technology for dual interface smart cards is using a Secure Element from Infineon. The biometric card module that NEXT developed operates seamlessly throughout the standard ISO/IEC 14443 Near Field Communication (NFC) range.
Seamless transport ticketing solutions
Infineon enables the market for smart ticketing solutions with standardized ticket and payment solutions. This includes a range of solutions for limited use tickets over seasonal and yearly passes to highly sophisticated solutions for multi-application implementations. As the first industrial player, Infineon has become most recently a gold member of the Calypso Network Association (CNA) and been named member of the board of directors of the CNA. This underlines Infineon’s commitment to provide a comprehensive transport ticketing portfolio based on open standards. CNA defines Calypso, a bespoke and progressive solution for all transport operators and authorities.
At Trustech, Infineon will also be hosting an impressive lineup of speeches including frontline topics such as “Security by Design” or "JAVA Card™”. Further information is available at www.infineon.com/trustech
and www.infineon.com/security
Source: Businesswire