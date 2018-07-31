Tune in for All the Live Action of Manish Malhotra's Couture 2018/19 Show From the Comfort of Your Luxury Room

by businesswireindia.com

For the first time ever, the flagship property of JW Marriott Hotels in India will notch up the couture experience by telecasting a fashion show live across all its 355 well-appointed rooms. Leading Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra is all set to celebrate the 13year of his label with a couture show in the city and the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is proud to present the same to its patrons.It is for the very first time, the city of Mumbai will witness a fashion extravaganza where a café will be transformed into a magnificent ramp. After showcasing countless collections over the years, the iconic café restaurant which overlooks the pristine shoreline of the Arabian sea and the infinity pool will celebrate the treasured designs and silhouettes of Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture.JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is where Bollywood unwinds and to witness this iconic transformation is an exceptional moment, which the hotel intends on sharing with all of its esteemed resident guests. Be it the Presidential suite or the well-lit expanse of the Executive rooms, every guest residing at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu will witness this iconic moment of Manish Malhotra’s Couture 18’ showcase. The show is scheduled to take place on 1 August and celebrates the fashion maestro’s fine line of Indo-Persian collection, which will be sashayed down by models as they descend from the well-lit grand stairway which connects to the iconic café.Source: Businesswire